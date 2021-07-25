Epfo Interest Money Can Come By The End Of This Month, Check Here

EPFO can send interest money at the rate of 8.5% to the accounts. If UAN number is registered with EPFO, then complete information about your PF balance will be received through message.

New Delhi. By the end of this month, the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPFO) can credit the interest money in EPF accounts during the financial year 2020-21 in all accounts. EPFO can send interest money at the rate of 8.5% to the accounts. It is worth noting that EPF did not make any change in interest rates during the financial year 2020-21. However, due to the corona virus, more accounts have been withdrawn this year than the money invested.

read this also: Four types of secured loans will meet the sudden need of cash, know its benefits

Check PF balance online

First of all login to the EPFO ​​website. Go to epfindia.gov.in and click on e-passbook. On clicking on e-passbook a new page passbook. Go to epfindia.gov.in. Here you have to fill the User Name (UAN Number), Password and Captcha. After filling all the information go to a new page. Here the member ID has to be selected. Here you will get your EPF balance on e-passbook.

Check balance can be found through SMS

If your UAN number is registered with EPFO, then complete information about your PF balance will be received through message. For this, you have to send EPFOHO UAN ENG (last three letters for language) to 7738299899. Your PF information can be found through the message.

read this also: 6 companies including Reliance Industries drowned about 77000 crores of investors

For information in Hindi language, you have to send EPFOHO UAN HIN. Services to check PF balance are also available in English, Punjabi, Marathi, Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Bengali. For PF balance, it is necessary that your UAN, bank account, PAN and Aadhaar (AADHAR) should be linked. You can check the balance on the passbook on the website of EPFO. To view the passbook, it is necessary to have a UN number.