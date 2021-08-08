EPFO members can file e-nomination sitting at home know why it is important

Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) members get the facility to file e-nomination. Nomination is required for EPFO ​​members. Recently EPFO ​​tweeted from its official Twitter handle that why should one file e-nomination.

EPFO has started this service to make it easier for the employees to complete the nomination process. EPFO members are no longer required to submit a physical form to file their nominations. EPFO members can complete this task from home online through the e-nomination facility available at https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface. There are many benefits of e-nomination. It helps in getting PF, Pension (EPS) and Insurance (EDLI) benefits easily on the death of the member. It also allows the nominee to file claims online.

First of all log in to your account by clicking on https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/

– If you have not nominated then you will see an alert through a popup

Click on ‘Manage’ tab and select ‘e-nomination’ option

You will now be asked questions about family on the new webpage

– You will be asked under ‘Family Declaration’ whether you have a family or not

– You have to answer yes and no

– If you select ‘Yes’, then you will have to give all the details of the family member whom you want to make a nominee.

You will have to provide details like Aadhaar, name, date of birth, gender, relationship with the nominee, address, bank account details

Now click on ‘Save Family Details’

After giving all the information, you have to click on ‘Save EPF Nomination’.





