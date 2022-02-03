EPFO warns, never make such mistakes or else there may be a big loss of money

EPFO also asks for some necessary documents for the members to avail these facilities. Under this, members have to provide Aadhar card, PAN card and other documents.

Employees’ Provident Fund provides benefits to the employed people. Under this, the government gives interest on the investment of your money every month. This interest rate is given by the government to 8.50 percent. Apart from this, facilities like pension scheme and loan are also given to the members by EPFO. EPFO also asks for some necessary documents for the members to avail these facilities. Under this, members have to provide Aadhar card, PAN card and other documents. But it is used only when you open an EPF account or you take advantage of the scheme under it.

Apart from this, EPF does not ask for any information from you by phone or message. Now EPF has shared information regarding this on Twitter. EPFO has said that EPFO ​​never asks for the information of Aadhar card, PAN, UAN, bank details from its members. If someone asks for such information on phone or social media, then you should be careful because you can be cheated if it is leaked. Such calls and messages should not be answered.

never do this

If you also have an EPF account, then you should not share important information like PAN, Aadhaar. Apart from this, the UAN number of your account should also not be shared. Because if it leaks, the possibility of fraud can increase. Apart from this, if you want, you can also make a police complaint against it.

Big loss of money can happen

Employees’ Provident Fund account is a means of saving huge amount of employees. In the meantime, if your information is leaked, money can disappear from your account. That is, a saving money of your life can end in a jiffy. Therefore, these documents and other information related to EPF should be kept safe.