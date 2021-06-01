EPFO withdrawal: A step-by-step guide to take out second COVID-19 advance from your PF account



The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on folks with many financial actions coming to a halt. The coronavirus-induced lockdown has compelled folks to keep indoors with some going through difficulties even to meet the fundamental bills. In a bid to ease the burden of individuals in these robust occasions, the retirement fund physique Staff’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has allowed its members to avail the second COVID-19 advance. Members can now make the most of yet one more non-refundable advance from their EPF deposits amid the pandemic.

EPFO permits subscribers to withdraw second advance

EPFO has allowed over 5 crore subscribers to withdraw non-refundable advance in view of the second coronavirus wave. With circumstances of ‘black fungus’ on the rise, EPFO has relaxed its guidelines to assist its members to meet their monetary wants. The retirement physique will even settle COVID-19 claims inside three days.

It’s to be famous that members who’ve already availed their first COVID-19 advance can now avail the choice of utilising the second advance.

How to withdraw EPF by way of offline mode?

So as to withdraw EPF by way of offline mode, one has to submit a bodily software for its withdrawal. Steps for withdrawing EPF by way of offline mode are:

Step1: A PF account holder can obtain the brand new composite declare type (Aadhaar) or composite declare type (Non-Aadhaar) from the EPFO web site. You’ll be able to go instantly to this hyperlink to obtain the shape: https://www.epfindia.gov.in/site_en/index.php

Step 2: The members are required to fill new composite declare type (Aadhaar) and submit it to their respective EPFO workplace. The attestation of the employer isn’t wanted.

Step 3: The identical course of has to be adopted whereas filling new composite declare type (Non-Aadhaar). Right here, the shape has to be submitted after the attestation of the employer.

How to withdraw EPF by way of on-line mode?

The members should be sure that their Common Account Quantity (UAN) and cell quantity used for activating the UAN is working. They need to additionally make sure that the UAN is linked with KYC which incorporates Aadhaar, PAN, financial institution particulars and IFSC code.

Steps for withdrawing the second COVID advance by way of on-line mode are as follows:

Step 1: Go to Unified Member Portal i.e. https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/ and log in with UAN and password and enter the captcha.

Step 2: Click on on the ‘Handle’ tab and choose KYC to guarantee whether or not your Aadhaar, KYC, PAN and financial institution particulars are appropriate.

Step 3: As soon as the KYC particulars are verified, go to ‘on-line providers’ choice and choose ‘Declare (Kind-31, 19 & 10C)’ from the drop-down menu.

Step 4: The Declare display will seem and it’ll mirror member, KYC and your different service particulars. On the declare display, enter the final 4 digits of your financial institution account and click on confirm.

Step 5: After filling in your financial institution digits, click on on the ‘Sure’ choice to signal the certificates of the endeavor.

Step 6: After signing the certificates, click on on ‘Proceed for On-line Declare’.

Step 7: Within the subsequent step, you’re required to choose the declare beneath the tab ‘I would like to apply for’. Choices like full EPF settlement, EPF half withdrawal or pension withdrawal will likely be obtainable for varied claims. In case you are not eligible for any of those providers, then these choices is not going to be proven within the drop-down menu.

Step 8: You’re required to choose ‘PF Advance (Kind 31)’ to withdraw your fund.

Step 9: One should additionally fill within the function of withdrawing advance, the quantity wanted and the worker’s handle.

Step 10: After this, click on on the certificates and submit your software. You may as well be requested to submit scanned paperwork.

Step 11: So as to obtain the cash in your account, you’ve to be sure that your employer approves the withdrawal request.

Step 12: If the employer approves the withdrawal request throughout the designated time, the quantity will likely be credited to your account in 15-20 days.

