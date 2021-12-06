EPFO’s EDLI scheme is of great use, benefits of up to 7 lakhs are available without any payment

Under the Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) scheme, EPF members can get the benefit of insurance. In this, the account holders become eligible for secured life insurance up to Rs 7 lakh without paying any amount. Let us know the complete details about this insurance plan.

Employees’ Provident Fund has been providing many more benefits along with investment for the employed people. It also gives the benefit of pension scheme to the employees along with the secured savings of every month. Apart from this, Employees’ Provident Fund Organization also gives the benefit of insurance. Under the Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) scheme, EPF members can get the benefit of insurance. In this, the account holders become eligible for secured life insurance up to Rs 7 lakh without paying any amount. Let us know the complete details about this insurance plan.

Highlights of EDLI Scheme

Maximum Assured Insurance Benefit: Under this, up to Rs 7 lakh is available in the event of death of the EPF member. This sum insured was increased from 6 lakhs to 7 lakhs in April 2021.

Minimum Sum Assured Benefit: Under this insurance scheme, if the employee was in continuous service for 12 months prior to death, then this minimum benefit amount would be Rs 2.5 lakh.

Employees are not required to pay premium to avail benefits under the EDLI scheme. 0.50 percent of the monthly salary is insured under PF with a maximum limit of Rs 15,000.

EPFO subscribers do not need to register separately for availing EDLI scheme. They become eligible for this on becoming a member or subscriber of EPFO.

The benefits under this scheme are directly linked to the bank account of the nominee, or the legal heir of the employee. In case of death of the EPF account holder, these are directly transferred to the linked bank account.

Read also: wait over! Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooter deliveries starting from this day

Money gets deposited directly into the bank account

For ease of payment, the EDLI scheme is directly linked to the nominee’s bank account, the insurance money gets deposited directly into the nominee’s bank account after the death of the account holder. If the nominee wants to withdraw this money, then he has to go to the official website of EPFO ​​and fill Form 15 to become the legal heir. Then he can take advantage of this scheme.