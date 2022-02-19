Sports

Epic Olympic battle highlights biathlon at Beijing Games

The French performed well in the first week. The Norwegian nailed it in the second.

The biathlon competition at this year’s Olympics, held amidst strong winds and freezing temperatures in the mountains outside Beijing, has created an epic battle between the two best sports.

Quentin Fillon Maillet came close to becoming the first man to win six medals at a Winter Olympics, taking five and finishing fourth in the sixth race. The Frenchman won two gold and three silver medals.

In the women’s race, Johannes Thingness Boo won five medals, as did Norwegian teammate Marte Olsabu Royceland. Together they helped Norway win a record six gold medals – one more than Germany at the 2006 Turin Olympics.

Live update: Beijing Olympics

Johannes Thingness Boy of Norway crosses the finish line in the men's 15-kilometer mass biathlon at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Friday, February 18, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.

(AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth)

“Quentin dominated in the first week, Johannes in the second week,” said Martin Forcade, a five-time Olympic biathlon champion in France. “These two great athletes and Quentin deserve to be among them. He has worked hard to come here as a leader and he has maintained that status.”

The situation has made it difficult for everyone in a sport that combines cross-country skiing and shooting. The wind makes even the best Marxists struggle to hit some running targets.

The Boye family will return home with two medal-filled suitcases. Johannes Thingness Bow won four gold and one bronze, and Tarzei Bow won two gold, one silver and one bronze.

Royland won three gold and two bronze medals.

“The best athletes dominated,” Forked said. “There were some surprises, but we also saw the big champions show their best performances.”

Philon Milet’s epic battles with Johannes Thingness Boy subsided and flowed, each leading the alternative race. Boe out-sprinted Philon Maylett in the mixed relay, but the Frenchman won gold in the next race – individually – and Bo settled in bronze.

Their fight lasted until Friday’s final race. Boe won, and Philon Mellet finished just 13.1 seconds off that alluring sixth metal, just off the podium.

“It’s biathlon. What a wonderful fortnight. Big aspirations for Crystal now,” Philon Mellett wrote on Instagram, referring to his continued pursuit of the Olympics and his World Cup title.

Roeiseland also led the World Cup standings, but the wind has played a role in some of its less-then-stellar results. The same is true of teammate Tiril Ekhof, who won the overall title last season but missed five goals in the Olympic relay and skidded two penalty loops, which took Norway out of contention.

The Americans also lost a goal, having not yet won an Olympic medal in biathlon.

The country’s last hope was Didra Irwin, who qualified for Friday’s mass start race through her Olympic debut. He missed four goals in his prone bouting, but did better in the standings by hitting all but two. He finished 23rd.

Irwin is not going to stop trying.

“We’re always on the lookout, every game, every Olympics, every World Cup. We’re always on the lookout for that top spot,” Irwin said. “I think our team is very strong and we have shown that the development that is happening in the United States has gotten there.

“I hope that if I don’t get that Olympic medal, it’s someone else that I’m inspired by and I think that’s the same for all the people before me. We just want to inspire people.”

The Boeing brothers were not the only gold medalists in the biathlon at the Beijing Games.

Sweden’s Oberg sisters, Elvira and Hannah, both won gold as teammates in the relay race. Elvira added two silver medals from the individual event.

“I’m really proud of her, a really proud big sister, and happy for her after her personal silver,” Hannah Oberg said after the relay win. “But now it means a lot to do it together. It’s huge.”

Among the Bo brothers, Tarjei Boe is the eldest. He was competing in his fourth Olympics but had previously won only one medal, in a relay with biathlon Great Ole Einer Bjorndalen at the 2010 Vancouver Games.

He said the Beijing game would be his last, but he was expecting more from his younger brother.

“I saw very quickly, 10 years ago or maybe earlier, that he would be invincible in a few years,” said Tarjei Bo. “So my goal was to win as much as I could before he grew up, and I did – my career started quite strong.

“Now he’s the best athlete in the world. At this height of the track, it’s like a glove for his hand.”

