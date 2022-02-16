Sports

Epic tricks lift US freestyle skiers to 1-2 Olympic finish

Fragmented, white and flew.

Innovative American freestyle skier Alex Hall and Nick Goiper landed jaw-dropping techniques at the Secret Garden Slopestyle course and won gold and silver medals at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday.

Hall won gold in the first of three runs while denying gravity through a technique called “Right Double 10 Pritzel One”. It rotates 900 degrees on one side and stops rotating in mid-air as it takes charge of the G-Force and rotates 180 degrees on the other. He blocked the landing and scored 90.01, eventually scoring backwards.

Goeper was so impressive in his second run that he won the silver with a score of 86.48.

The American men have won six of the nine medals since making their debut at the 2014 Slopstyle Olympics. Goiper added its silver from the 2018 Pyongyang Games and bronze from the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

From left, silver medalist Nick Goeper of the United States, gold medalist Alexander Hall of the United States, and bronze medalist Jasper Zadar of Sweden celebrate the 2022 Winter Olympics after the men's slopstyle finals on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 in China.

From left, silver medalist Nick Goeper of the United States, gold medalist Alexander Hall of the United States, and bronze medalist Jasper Zadar of Sweden celebrate the 2022 Winter Olympics after the men’s slopstyle finals on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 in China.
(AP Photo / Francisco Seco)

Also in the mountains, Mikaela Shifrin has set the fastest time for a descent training session before the combined episode of the Alpine, which will be held on Thursday. This will be Superstar Skier’s fifth event and he is still looking for his first medal.

They had much better results than the city, where the U.S. men’s hockey team was knocked out in the semifinals of the Olympic tournament when it blew a lead in the last minute of control and lost 3–2 to close the shootout. In Slovakia.

In the slopstyle course, Hall and Goeper were rewarded by the judges for their epic creativity. Hall’s gold medal for the United States in Beijing was eighth.

Hall, who was born in Alaska, grew up in Switzerland and lives in Utah, said, “I’m just stunned I did it, my best sloping style of all time – and the world has to see it.”

“Where our game is going, a lot of what we do we say‘ spin to win ’and so, everyone is spinning as much as possible,” Hall said. “Taking a new approach and coming up with a strategy that has almost no rotation but is still really, really hard – it was really, really sweet.”

Goeper’s big strategy in the double-cork 1440 was a new method.

“Sometimes big competitions are like business as usual and you only have to do one race together,” Goiper said. “It simply came to our notice then.

The Secret Garden course contains replicas of parts of the Great Wall carved with artificial snow, and Goiper skidded over a pagoda-shaped guard house known as The Shred Shed, which doubles as part of the railroad above.

“I think I had to differentiate myself in some other way,” Goeper said. “And I thought jumping on top of that house would be really great.”

