Epic’s high-fashion collaboration with Balenciaga in Fortnite includes a hoodie for a walking dog

Epic Games is partnering with fashion house Balenciaga to bring high-fashion for the first time fortnite Skins in the game. But both companies aren’t just working on virtual clothing. They’re also partnering on an in-game Balenciaga-themed hub and a real-world clothing line that you’ll be able to buy.

There will be four new skins, which you can see in the picture below, and each will have alternate styles. Epic also plans to sell other Balenciaga-themed accessories, including the Speed ​​sneaker and a pickaxe based on the Balenciaga Backpack back bling.

new gear in. will be available in both Fortnite’s The usual in-game storefront and Balenciaga-themed “Strange Times” creative hub, which includes a virtual Balenciaga store where you can buy cosmetics. Below is a preview of what that area looks like — there’s even an in-game animated billboard above the virtual store featuring Dogo, a walking dog in a hoodie. That billboard would also appear in the real world, in Tokyo, London, Seoul and New York City.

And if you love the hoodie worn by Doggy, you’ll be able to buy it and many other items, including crew neck shirts, T-shirts, and hats, as part of the real world. fortnite-Themed Balenciaga Collection. Those clothes will go on sale on Monday or Tuesday, depending on your location.



Epic isn’t the first video game to collaborate with the fashion house. For example, Gucci partnered with Roblox in May on a real virtual garden, while Louis Vuitton created skins for characters in Riot Games. League of Legends in 2019. Balenciaga launched its Fall 2021 collection to launch a video game itself that was built into the Unreal Engine.

but the pair fortnite And high fashion is a clear indication of how important virtual outfits are to the culture of sport. “fortnite Fashion is,” Epic Games president Adam Sussman said in an interview ledge. “The full experience of fortnite centered around self-expression, player agency, and the ability to live out the imagination of portraying characters and outfits that people want to wear.”

He has a point; when i play fortniteI’m constantly altering different outfits and accessories to fit my mood or create fun mashups. (Like, say, Kratos being the Master Chief while the Leviathan ax Madalorian’s Grogu swims after him.)

The partnership between Epic and Balenciaga could also be a preview of how the Unreal Engine is used to create virtual and real-world experiences in the future. The animated Dogo billboards that will appear in-game and in real cities, for example, were created in the Unreal Engine and reused from properties created as part of a collaboration between Epic and Balenciaga. Looks like we’ll see Epic pushing similar transmedia for another fortnite partnership down the line.

Epic didn’t say when we might see other fashion collaborations, but it looks like it’s definitely a possibility. “I think this is just the beginning,” said Emily Levy, who works on the partnership at Epic. “I think what’s really special is what we can do with our technology and with our community is to create new ways of self-expression for players. [and] Also new ways for players to experience fashion. I think you’ll continue to see us see what those two opportunities could look like for our community. “