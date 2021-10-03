Epidemic Act News: CM Yogi’s big decision, epidemic law violation cases reported during Corona’s time will be returned CM Yogi issue

Corona’s condition in Uttar Pradesh is steadily improving. In such a scenario, amid the deteriorating situation in Corona, the UP government has taken a big decision on the lawsuits filed against the common people under the Epidemic Act. The Home Department of the Yogi government has decided to end the cases registered under the Coalition Act during the Corona period.The situation has been steadily deteriorating since the beginning of the Corona period. In such a scenario, traders, laborers, and others struggling financially in times of crisis had to go through many bad situations in defiance of government regulations. Meanwhile, the administration filed several cases against such people under cases related to violation of the epidemic law. As soon as the situation improves, the government’s Home Department has decided to withdraw the charges filed against the people of Uttar Pradesh for violating the Outbreak Act.

Instructions for preparation and presentation of tainted police

In addition, CM Yogi has given instructions to prepare a list of tainted policemen. He said a list of tainted policemen with poor records, involved in illegal activities posted in the fields, including police stations and boards, should be prepared and submitted as soon as possible. Such people are going to tarnish the image of Uttar Pradesh Police. Strict action will be taken against all.