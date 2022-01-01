Eric Adams Delivers First Address As Mayor Of New York City – Gadget Clock
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Eric Adams delivered his first address as mayor of New York City on Saturday.
Adams was sworn in as the city’s 110th mayor in Times Square minutes after the New Year’s Eve ball drop.
