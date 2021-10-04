Eric Adams has $7.7 million to spend, in the form of donations from the wealthy
Eric Adams is in favor of becoming the next mayor of New York City, but that hasn’t stopped him from assembling a massive war chest ahead of November’s general election.
Democratic nominee Mr. Adams has raised another $2.4 million since the end of August, leaving his campaign with about $7.7 million to promote his message and signal strength. Over the course of five weeks, nearly 700 donors gave her the legal maximum of $2,000, according to the latest campaign finance report released Friday.
His Republican rival, Curtis Sliva, raised nearly $200,000 during the latest filing period and has $1.2 million on hand. Only two people donated a maximum of $2,000 to him.
Mr. Adams, Brooklyn borough president, has spent much of his summer fundraising, traveling to the Hamptons and Martha’s Vineyards, and attracting wealthy donors who support his brand of centrism. His visit appears to have paid off: He raised more than $950,000 from donors outside of New York City during the latest filing period—nearly 40 percent of his race.
His donors run the gamut, from billionaires to a plumber in the Bronx.
The billionaires include Rocco Comiso, chief executive of Mediacom Communications; Estee Lauder heir William Lauder; Laurie Tisch, Loews Corporation heiress, and his brother, Steve Tisch, president of the New York Giants.
Mr. Adams also made good donations from the hedge fund industry, including Blue Ridge Capital founder John Griffin; Lee Ainslie, founder of Maverick Ventures; and New York Mets owner, Steven A. Cohen, the CEO of Point72, who donated $1,800 to Mr. Adams, and whose employees donated an additional $26,500.
Mr Adams has said in recent weeks that he will open New York’s doors to businesses large and small and will use incentives to lure them here when necessary. In his rhetoric, he is drawing a sharp contrast with the outgoing mayor, Bill de Blasio, who has openly feuded with the city’s business elite.
“The support for our campaign from every corner of the city remains overwhelming and humbled,” Mr. Adams said in a statement on Friday.
Preliminary voting in the general election will begin on October 23. Mr. Adams and Mr. Sliva are expected to participate in two debates this month on WNBC and WABC. Mr. Sliva, who is fighting for exposure, is pushing for more debate.
Mr. Sliva recently qualified for a public matching fund and received attention with dog and pony media events such as crossing the George Washington Bridge to New Jersey in a showy effort to find out where Mr. Adams lives. sought to attract. But Mr. Sliva’s penchant for drama reversed last week when his campaign claimed on Twitter that he had found a gun at a crime scene on the Upper West Side, when in fact, he didn’t have.
Mr. Sliva’s campaign released a statement Friday that trumpeted his recent fundraising and said he believed “this will be a very competitive and close race.”
But Mr. Sliva has also admitted he faces an uphill battle. As a sign of Mr. Adams’ broad appeal, Mr. de Blasio, a self-described progressive, and Michael R. Bloomberg, a pro-business centrist, has embraced them both.
Mr. Adams’ most recent campaign finance filings indicate that the special interests of a cross-section of New York labor and industry are eager to get acquainted with him. Many of his donations came from landlords and developers, including Fairstead co-founder William Blodet; Durst organization executive Alexander Durst; Anthony Malkin, president of the company that owns the Empire State Building; and Joseph Sitt, chairman of Thor Equities Group.
Donations were also received from philanthropists David Rockefeller Jr. and Susan Rockefeller; Jeffrey Gural, a prominent landowner and owner of Tioga Downs Casino in the Southern Tier; and members of the Rudin family, who major in commercial real estate.
With New York preparing to sell recreational marijuana, cannabis investors sought out Mr. Adams’ good qualities, including LeafLink’s CEO, Ryan Smith, and Beehouse’s managing partner Gregory Heyman.
The Adams campaign has spent about $630,000 – on advisories, polling and other expenses – since the end of August – and appears to be saving the bulk of its money for advertising in the final weeks before Election Day. Mr. Sliva spent $1.5 million during the latest filing period, including about $1 million on television and radio commercials.
Bruce Guiry, a veteran Democratic strategist, said that Mr Adams plans to spend his campaign war chest “not only to spur interest in his candidacy, but to create a mandate for his approach to governing New York.” created.”
“At every turn in this mayoral race, Adams and his campaign have been strategic,” he said. “So my hunch is that Eric Adams will purposefully use the benefit of this expense.”
Mr. Adams has already started planning his transformation ahead of Inauguration Day in January. In recent weeks, they have issued a series of broad-based proposals on how they will address climate change and the affordable housing crisis.
Now that Mr. Adams may devote less time to fund-raising, he is planning a trip he hopes will benefit him as mayor: visiting the Netherlands to examine solutions to the floods.
The exact date of the visit has not yet been set.
