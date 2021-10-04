Eric Adams has $7.7 million to spend, in the form of donations from the wealthy

“The support for our campaign from every corner of the city remains overwhelming and humbled,” Mr. Adams said in a statement on Friday.

Preliminary voting in the general election will begin on October 23. Mr. Adams and Mr. Sliva are expected to participate in two debates this month on WNBC and WABC. Mr. Sliva, who is fighting for exposure, is pushing for more debate.

Mr. Sliva recently qualified for a public matching fund and received attention with dog and pony media events such as crossing the George Washington Bridge to New Jersey in a showy effort to find out where Mr. Adams lives. sought to attract. But Mr. Sliva’s penchant for drama reversed last week when his campaign claimed on Twitter that he had found a gun at a crime scene on the Upper West Side, when in fact, he didn’t have.

Mr. Sliva’s campaign released a statement Friday that trumpeted his recent fundraising and said he believed “this will be a very competitive and close race.”

But Mr. Sliva has also admitted he faces an uphill battle. As a sign of Mr. Adams’ broad appeal, Mr. de Blasio, a self-described progressive, and Michael R. Bloomberg, a pro-business centrist, has embraced them both.

Mr. Adams’ most recent campaign finance filings indicate that the special interests of a cross-section of New York labor and industry are eager to get acquainted with him. Many of his donations came from landlords and developers, including Fairstead co-founder William Blodet; Durst organization executive Alexander Durst; Anthony Malkin, president of the company that owns the Empire State Building; and Joseph Sitt, chairman of Thor Equities Group.