Eric Adams Heads To Albany For Meetings With Democratic Lawmakers – Gadget Clock

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Mayor Eric Adams headed to Albany Monday for his first trip to the state’s capitol as mayor.

Sunday, Adams tweeted a video showing him riding a train on the way to Albany.

On my way to Albany to #GetStuffDone for New York City! pic.twitter.com/M12yFgBpCf — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) February 14, 2022

He’s expected to push for tougher bail laws amid a surge of gun violence.

Adam met Monday morning with top Democrats including Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins.

Monday afternoon, Adams is meeting with the Senate and Assembly Democratic conferences.