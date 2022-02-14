Eric Adams Heads To Albany For Meetings With Democratic Lawmakers – Gadget Clock
ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Mayor Eric Adams headed to Albany Monday for his first trip to the state’s capitol as mayor.
Sunday, Adams tweeted a video showing him riding a train on the way to Albany.
On my way to Albany to #GetStuffDone for New York City! pic.twitter.com/M12yFgBpCf
“On my way to Albany to #GetStuffDone for New York City!” he wrote.
He’s expected to push for tougher bail laws amid a surge of gun violence.
Adam met Monday morning with top Democrats including Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins.
Monday afternoon, Adams is meeting with the Senate and Assembly Democratic conferences.
