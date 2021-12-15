Eric Adams names Nassau County Chief of Detectives Keechant Sewell as 1st woman NYPD police commissioner



NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams announced Keechant Sewell as his pick for NYPD police commissioner on Wednesday morning.

Sewell will be the first woman police commissioner of the department.

Mayor-elect Eric Adams had long said the next police commissioner would be a woman, but Sewell was a surprise choice.

“This is the personification of emotional intelligence,” Adams said of Sewell. “Commissioner Sewell’s appointment is a powerful message to girls and young women across the city – there is no ceiling to your ambition.”

She beat out other candidates with more experience leading large departments like Philadelphia and Seattle.

Sewell is the long-running chief of detectives in Nassau County. She’s now leaving that post supervising hundreds of detectives for a major promotion to lead a force of 36,000 come January 1.

She was promoted to the position on September 11, 2020, becoming the first African American woman appointed to chief of detectives.

A source close to Adams told the NY Post this was a gut choice.

Sewell clearly did well in the interview process which culminated with a mock press conference. The scenario was a white cop who had shot an unarmed black man.

Adams says she has the emotional intelligence to do the job at a time when murders and shootings are on the rise, and anti-police sentiment has reached a boiling point.

To that point, Pat Lynch the PBA president released a statement saying, “New York City police officers have passed our breaking point. We need to fix that break in order to get our police department and our city back on course. We look forward to working with her to accomplish that goal.”

The head of the detectives union added, “It’s no surprise to this union that the new police commissioner is Nassau County’s current chief of detectives, and we have no doubt Chief Sewell knows how hard our members work.”

The official announcement happened Wednesday morning at the Queensbridge Houses where Chief Sewell grew up and comes just a few days after Adams selected David Banks for the position of chancellor of the New York City Department of Education.

Sewell is a 22-year veteran of the force and was a longtime member of the hostage negotiations team.

She was also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

