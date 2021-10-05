Eric Adams ran his first general election TV commercial

With a month left until Election Day, Eric Adams is finally starting to use some of his big campaign war chest, releasing his first post-primary television ad on Tuesday in the general election for mayor of New York City.

The ad focuses on his working-class roots and his mother, Dorothy Adams, who died in March—a departure from his ads during the Democratic primary, which focused on policing.

“My mom cleaned houses and did three things to give us a better life in a city that often fails families like ours,” says Mr. Adams in the ad, to a black woman cleaning the house. and is shown hugging his children. end of the day.

Mr Adams then appears onscreen with a smile and says the city should invest in early childhood education and affordable housing: “That’s how we really make a difference.”