Eric Adams ran his first general election TV commercial
With a month left until Election Day, Eric Adams is finally starting to use some of his big campaign war chest, releasing his first post-primary television ad on Tuesday in the general election for mayor of New York City.
The ad focuses on his working-class roots and his mother, Dorothy Adams, who died in March—a departure from his ads during the Democratic primary, which focused on policing.
“My mom cleaned houses and did three things to give us a better life in a city that often fails families like ours,” says Mr. Adams in the ad, to a black woman cleaning the house. and is shown hugging his children. end of the day.
Mr Adams then appears onscreen with a smile and says the city should invest in early childhood education and affordable housing: “That’s how we really make a difference.”
The ad marks the start of the final phase of the mayoral race, which pits Mr. Adams against Republican nominee Curtis Sliva on November 2. Mr. Adams, 61, the Brooklyn borough president, is widely expected to win and has been promoting himself and his centrist platform as the future of the Democratic Party.
He won a controversial Democratic primary by focusing on public safety and his background as a police officer. Now he is trying to highlight other priorities like reducing the cost of care for children under 3 years old.
Mr. Adams wants to offer “universal child care” for families who can’t afford it, by reducing the costs that the center pays for space along with tax exemptions and other incentives. He wants to revamp wealthy neighborhoods to create more affordable housing and convert vacant hotels outside Manhattan into supportive housing.
Mr. Sliva, 67, has focused his ads on the message that he is kind to the homeless – as well as his small army of rescue cats – and that he will offer a departure from Mayor Bill de Blasio. He has also criticized Mr. Adams for spending his summer meeting with the city’s elite and for traveling outside the city to court donors.
In one ad he says, “The choice is someone in suites like Eric Adams – a professional politician – or someone down the streets and subways – that’s Curtis Sliva.” “My contact is with the common man and the common woman.”
Mr. Sliva’s ad shows Mr. Adams standing next to Mr. de Blasio, who has supported Mr. Adams during the race.
But Democrats have outnumbered Republicans in New York City from seven to one, and Mr. Sliva has struggled to attract attention, let alone speed. Mr. Adams also has a huge fundraising advantage: He has over $7.5 million on hand; Mr. Sliva has around $1.2 million.
Mr Adams’ new ad was produced by Ralston Lapp Guinn, a media firm that had worked with him during the primary. The team has created advertisements for other Democrats such as President Barack Obama and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.
The issue of Mr. Adams’s signature in the ad – Public Safety – mentions that “we all have the right to a safe and secure future”.
Mr Adams, who will be New York City’s second black mayor, has often spoken about his mother being poor during campaigning and being poor with five siblings. Ms Adams died earlier this year – something Mr Adams revealed in an emotional moment during the primary.
In recent interviews, Mr. Adams has said it was two months into the Democratic primary when he decided to focus on his personal narrative.
He said in a recent podcast with The New York Times’ Ezra Klein that he decided to share a “series of vignettes” about his life, including being beaten by police, learning disabilities, and working as a dishwasher. and he believed that his authenticity won over voters.
“Every time I would stand in front of a group of people and give them another glimpse of who I am, they said to themselves, ‘He’s one of us,'” he said.
#Eric #Adams #ran #general #election #commercial
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.