Eric Adams says rule barring Kyrie Irving from home games is ‘unfair,’ reluctant to change it



New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday that he believes city rules prevent Brooklyn Nets player Kiri Irving from playing in NBA home games because he has not been vaccinated because he has been “unfair” since getting wet.iAccording to the report, non-vaccinated players can play.

Adams said he was reluctant to amend the rule, as it would send a “mixed message” that one could be an exception for celebrities but not regular employees or visitors to the arena, the New York Post reported.

All staff and visitors to the Brooklyn Barclays Center or any other entertainment venue in New York City must be vaccinated.

Adams’ comments came two days after more than 1,400 city workers, including police officers, firefighters and teachers, were fired for refusing to be vaccinated.

“First of all, I think the rule is unfair,” Adams told reporters. “I believe we’re telling out-of-town athletes that they can come and not be vaccinated. Still, New York athletes need to be vaccinated and they do it for entertainers. I want people to know that. Entertainers can come here without being vaccinated and performing.” I don’t think it’s fair. “

Since December, the team has allowed Irving to play in cities where players do not need to be vaccinated. NBA players do not need to be vaccinated.

Adams added, “I’m really, really indifferent to sending the wrong message.” “Closing the city again keeps me awake at night. And the message was put in place, the rule was set. Now I think I need to send a mixed message to start changing that. So I’m fighting it.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver agreed that the rule is a “weird” one because it only applies to home players.

“I think if in the end that rule is about protecting the people on the field, it doesn’t make sense to me that an uninsured player can play at Barclays but not a home player,” he said. “To me, it’s a reason they should see that ordinance once.”

According to the post, former mayor Bill de Blasio made the rules and Adams kept them.

Adams’ office did not immediately return a request for comment overnight for Gadget Clock.