Eric Adams Sworn In As New York City’s 110th Mayor – Gadget Clock

Eric Adams Sworn In As New York City's 110th Mayor
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Eric Adams was sworn in as the 110th mayor of New York City just after the ball dropped at midnight on Saturday.
Adams used his family’s Bible to take the oath of office in Times Square with members of his family by his side.
Adams is scheduled to deliver his first address as mayor to New Yorkers at noon on Saturday.
