Eric Adams uses racial slur in unearthed 2019 video on policing



A video of the newly-appointed mayor of New York City Eric Adams A lecture on policing shows him using racial slurs.

The 2019 video shows Adams talking to a crowd at the Harlem Business Alliance about rising to the position of New York Police Department (NYPD).

Speaking to the crowd, Adams used a racial slur to refer to those who performed better than white officers as his career progressed as a police officer.

In the video, reviewed by Gadget Clock Digital, Adams says, “Every day at the police station, I would kick those shots.” “I was incredible in the police department.”

“I became a sergeant, a lieutenant and a captain, you know the story,” Adams added. “Some people try to innovate me and sell it more, but the reality is: what I was then is who I am now.”

The mayor’s office did not respond to a request for comment by Gadget Clock Digital.

The video was unveiled a month after Adams was sworn in as mayor of the Big Apple, replacing the widely panned former mayor Bill de Blasio.

Adams took a hard line against his team of law enforcers in July, noting that some of his fellow Democrats were “once part of law enforcement.”

Crime has risen across the United States since Adams’ inauguration in January, and New York City has been spared.

Two NYPD officers were killed while on duty last month amid rising crime.