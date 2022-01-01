Eric Adams witnesses street brawl on way to City Hall on 1st day as New York City mayor, calls 911



NEW YORK CITY — Eric Adams got right to work on Saturday morning on his first day as mayor of New York City. It didn’t come without incident. He took the subway to City Hall without a security detail and interacted with homeless individuals. He also witnessed a brawl on the street near the subway and called 911.

Before that, Adams spoke to reporters about his agenda that day as he headed to the train.

“I want an analysis of the number of our sick count. I’m going to meet with the top staff members, I want to see immediately where we are around COVID and DOC, NYPD, and DOE,” Adams said. “And I want to make sure that we have a real plan in place for Monday for testing for analysis of the number of students that we believe will appear in school and just get that real plan together for Monday because schools will be open.”

He arrived at City Hall around 8:30 a.m. and said he was excited to start the day.

“Yes, I am, a lot of energy. I’m ready to do what New Yorkers have been doing and that’s working hard,” Adams said. “New Yorkers should be getting their money’s worth.”

“I’m looking forward to showing New Yorkers that I’m one of them. I take the train, I’m going to put in long hours, no one in this city is going to outwork me, they trusted me. As I move around this city I’m seeing the energy from New Yorkers. You know, there’s a new hope that I’m seeing that’s just amazing, there’s a feeling of, ‘You know, Eric, we’re going to give you the support you need,’ and you know, you saw the excitement that we now have someone who has gone through a lot who is now going to help people who are going through a lot.”

Just hours prior, as confetti continued to drift across Times Square, Adams, 61, recited his oath of office. Associate Justice Sylvia O. Hinds-Radix of the state Supreme Court’s appellate division swore Adams in as he placed one hand on a family Bible and his other held a photograph of his mother, Dorothy, who died in 2020.

He made no remarks nor took questions from reporters, but appeared on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” shortly after being sworn in.

He told Seacrest he had a few parties to attend but that he would “be up early in the morning, working for the city of New York.”

He had earlier appeared briefly on the main stage to affirm the city’s resiliency.

“Even in the midst of COVID, in the midst of everything that we’re going through, this is a country where hope and opportunities is always, ever present,” he said earlier in the night.

“It’s just great when New York shows the entire country of how we come back,” he said. “We showed the entire globe what we’re made of. We’re unbelievable. This is an unbelievable city and, trust me, we’re ready for a major comeback because this is New York.”

Adams is a former New York City police captain and Brooklyn borough president who has struck a more business-friendly, moderate stance than his predecessor but describes himself as a practical and progressive mayor who will “get stuff done.” He’s the city’s second Black mayor, after David Dinkins who served from 1990 to 1993, and the 110th mayor of New York City.

Adams said this week that he plans to keep in place many of the policies of outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio, including vaccine mandates that are among the strictest in the nation.

The city’s municipal workforce is required to be vaccinated, as is anyone trying to dine indoors, see a show, workout at a gym or attend a conference. But New York City has also newly required employees in the private sector to get their shots, the most sweeping mandate of any state or big city and a policy Adams said he will preserve.

He’s also committed to keeping schools open and avoiding any further shutdowns in the city of 8.8 million.

Even without a mandated shutdown, the city is grappling with de facto closures because of widespread COVID-19 infections.

Several subway lines were suspended because positive test results among transit workers left too few staffers to run regular trains.

The Rockettes Christmas show was canceled for the season, and the New York City Ballet canceled remaining performances of “The Nutcracker.” Several Broadway shows closed because of COVID-19 cases, and restaurants and bars around the city temporarily closed because their workers tested positive.

Adams said he and a team of advisers are studying whether to expand the city’s vaccine mandates, plan to distribute face masks and rapid tests and introduce a color-coded system alerting New Yorkers to the current threat level posed by the virus.

As a mayoral candidate, Adams described growing up poor in Brooklyn and Queens and spoke about issues of crime, policing and racial injustice that blended his experiences as a former police captain, an officer who was critical of his own department and a teenager who experienced brutality at the hands of police officers.

While promising to be a man of action in the mayor’s office, Adams is at times an unconventional politician who is expected to put his own stamp on the role.

He’s a vegan who wrote a book in 2020 about how a plant-based diet helped him with diabetes and has shown off his favorite smoothie recipe on social media. He’s been known to frequent some of the city’s nightclubs, saying during an appearance on Stephen Colbert’s late-night show that, “This is a city of nightlife. I must test the product. I have to be out.”

