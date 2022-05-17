Eric Bana set to star in The Dry sequel Force of Nature



Eric Bana has begun capturing the sequel to The Dry in regional Victoria, bringing Jane Harper’s detective Aaron Falk to the display for a second instalment of what the filmmakers hope will finally be a film trilogy.

Manufacturing on Force of Nature, primarily based on Harper’s second Falk novel, started on Monday. The movie is as soon as once more written and directed by Robert Connolly, with Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Jodi Matterson of Made Up Tales producing alongside Bana and Connolly, who share workplace house in Port Melbourne.

Eric Bana as detective Aaron Falk in The Dry. Credit score:Roadshow

Like The Dry, the brand new film is a homicide thriller in which the panorama serves as far more than mere background. In it, Bana’s Falk is joined by federal agent Carmen Cooper (Jacqueline McKenzie) in the seek for a whistleblower (Anna Torv) who goes lacking whereas on a company mountain climbing retreat with 4 different ladies.

Her fellow hikers-turned-suspects are performed by Deborra-Lee Furness, Robin McLeavy (Homeland), Sisi Stringer (Mortal Kombat) and Lucy Ansell (Utopia).