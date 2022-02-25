Sports

Eric Bieniemy expected back with Chiefs after all

Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Bienimi sees himself returning to the Kansas City Chiefs after failing to land himself head coaching gig again.

It looks like the 52-year-old Bieniemy Chiefs will have to spend the end of each season on the sidelines. He has interviewed 14 NFL teams in recent years, but has not yet been offered a major coaching job. This is the story of Bieniemy’s annual offseason cycle. Rinse, rinse, repeat.

KANSAS CITY, MO - September 22: Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Bienimi watches the offensive unit with Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, right, at Arrowhead Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Ulit / Getty Images)

This year has been no different, and Bieniemy has now verbally agreed to return to the Chiefs as their offensive coordinator next fall, a role he has been playing since 2018.

“(Bieniemy’s) agreement has not yet been signed, but I believe it will be done.” Matt Verdarem Tweet “Leaders support Biennial when he interviews (other parties), but wants him back.”

(AP Photo / Charlie Riddle, file)

Bieniemy has spent 10 seasons running in the NFL. His playing career ended in 1999, and in 2006 he joined the Pro Coaching Rank. He has been with Kansas City head coach Andy Reid’s staff since the 2013 campaign and is considered the league’s top coordinator. Under Reid and Bieniemy, Kansas City played four AFC Championship games in a row.

They will try and straighten it out five, fall. And then it will probably be washed, washed, repeated for Bieniemy in 2023.


