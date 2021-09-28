Eric Neander, Dayton Moore and Baseball’s Executive Title Inflation
The Tampa Bay Rays recently awarded their baseball operations leader, Eric Neander, a new contract and a new title. He began the season with Duel Corporate Epaulettes — senior vice president and general manager of baseball operations — and is now president of baseball operations. However, it was not a rise in rank.
“This situation is the same as it was yesterday, it’s just for a different title,” said Rays team chairman Matt Silverman. “This is not a promotion – he has been leading the department for years. But the title change is really to make it more consistent with how the industry currently titles the department.”
A week after Neander’s title change, the Kansas City Royals installed their own president of baseball operations, only to include the word “promoted” in their news release to describe the president’s ascension from Dayton Moore’s general manager— Accompanying JJ Piccolo’s move from assistant GM to GM was described.
While Ray indicated there are no plans to find a replacement for the GM position, the Royals now have a front office structure with two leaders, which is increasingly common in Major League Baseball. This is similar to Fortune 500 companies that employ both a chief executive and a president, and this is largely in recognition of the increasing size of baseball operations departments.
Among the many byproducts of “Moneyball”, both the Michael Lewis book and the film that inspired it, have been lionized by the generals. But that position — well, that title at least — has been devalued. Of the 30 MLB franchises, only 16 still have a baseball operations department headed by a GM, the rest now headed by people with titles such as president of baseball operations or chief baseball officer. Even Billy Bean, the Oakland Athletics GM on which Moneyball was focused, is now his team’s executive vice president of baseball operations.
Three teams – the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and now the Rays – do not even have a GM or interim GM, even as two of those clubs – the Cubs and the Dodgers – still list assistant general managers in their directories. Huh. (The Cubs have indicated interest this winter in adding Jade Hoyer, the team’s GM under, you guessed it, president of baseball operations.)
The previous off-season itself, Kim Ng broke the glass ceiling of baseball for front office executives by being hired as general manager of the Miami Marlins. Ng remains her club’s top baseball executive, but it seems she has reached the GM just in time for that title to be slowly eroded.
While the trend to reclassify job duties and change executive titles has picked up steam this season, this isn’t the first time the Reese’s de facto GM office has fallen vacant. After Stu Sternberg bought the franchise in late 2005, he and Silverman replaced the then GM, Chuck Lamar, with Andrew Friedman – but with a title in line with the new owners’ shared Wall Street heritage.
“When Andrew was named executive vice president of baseball operations in 2005, people were wondering why we strayed from the title of general manager,” Silverman said. “It felt like we were on an island to go more corporate.”
Four of the 16 general managers who currently lead baseball decisions also have a corporate officer title, such as president or vice president. This stems not only from the influx of owners with backgrounds in finance, but also from the reality of managing very large front offices.
Ray’s Neander and Royals Moore both commented that their groups have grown three or four times over the past decade and a half, Moore does the math: Kansas City had 85 employees in 2006 and 266 in 2021. Internally, the Rays joke about their “westward expansion”, a reference to the creeping geography of the baseball operations division with the fourth floor of Tropicana Field’s offices.
“There is more information than ever, more perspective, more training methods and how we do everything, how we evaluate, how we develop, how we support – so much to stay on top of. It is,” said Neander.
Referring to his entry-level position with the club in 2007, Neander said: “When I started, it wasn’t a huge group. But you look at it today, if you’re doing it that way. You are being swallowed and chewed away in a hurry. And that’s why I think the size is too small, and how much coverage would you have to do to do it well. Just being analytical isn’t enough. Just with people It’s not enough to behave properly. Developing players well isn’t enough. You have to do all these things really, really well to be successful. And the demands have grown exponentially.”
In the 21st century, earlier entire departments did not exist or were heavily inclined, especially analytics and performance, or sports science. Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins said, “Once the major market teams started building out their front offices and thus deploying dollars, other teams were more apt to do it.” “It just raised the floor significantly and the limit on dollars spent on talent in the front offices.”
Front office mastheads are swollen with key officers. For example, the Dodgers have seven vice presidents reporting to Friedman, their president of baseball operations, and 11 members of the department with a director title. Others have followed suit.
“You’re amassing intellectual horsepower that you can leverage to make better decisions,” said John Mozeliac, the Cardinals’ president of baseball operations. “And I think the trick to all of this is to keep that executive team or leadership team engaged, because in the end, you really have one person making the decisions. But ultimately, you’re making people feel like theirs. Have a voice on that decision tree.”
All the clubs are gathering a cadre of officials, similar to the cabinet of a politician. Common shorthand around the game is to refer to these key decision makers as being “in the room” during deliberations.
“The titles are kind of weird, and they’re unique to each organization,” said Red Sox GM Brian O’Halloran, who reports to Chaim Bloom, the team’s chief baseball officer. To an extent, it doesn’t matter what you call these positions. It’s more about how you work and how you handle things.”
“Nothing is done unilaterally. It’s all done cooperatively,” he said.
Perhaps the earliest use of the title President of Baseball Operations was in September 2007 when Larry Beinfest assumed that role with the Marlins, with Michael Hill serving as their GM. and joined the Cubs as president of baseball operations.
Technically, Epstein was traded to three minor leaguers, but the game maintains a professional etiquette to allow officials to pursue job openings at other clubs if it involves promotion. In private, officials have acknowledged that this has led to some degree of tact in which higher titles are assigned to talented officers from rivals or to defending against such poaching.
The Colorado Rockies made their first foray into the modern two-executive leadership team in 2012, when general manager Dan O’Dowd delegated many of the day-to-day responsibilities for the big league club to Bill Givet, a senior vice president. O’Dowd said in an interview that he remained involved in larger transactions – trade and free agency – while dropping functions such as exemption claims and minor league options. He felt that his personal strengths in scouting and player development were muted.
O’Dowd, MLB Network analyst and president of Baseball Virtual, said, “There’s no way someone can maintain a 30,000-foot view and now handle the information that crosses your desk—not when you’re at your desk.” Oversees multiple departments. Reality Program Win Reality.
Referring to technology, data, coaching feedback, sports psychologists, nutritionists, massage therapists and everything else, Atkins said it is not just the size of the departments that have evolved, but the “level of information and resources”, Which help in developing better players. “I expect it to become stronger,” he said.
Those inputs are increasing while the schedule is extended. January used to be a quiet time, but many off-season transactions have been pushed into that month. “The calendar is year-round — it never stops,” O’Halloran said. “It’s a competitive field, obviously, and you’re always trying to have an edge. So having multiple senior leaders, or two senior leaders, makes it more manageable.”
How those duties are divided is based on the skill-sets and preferences of individual executives. Royals’ Piccolo said he would be “laser-focused on what is happening at the major league level” while Moore would spend more time on the organisation’s overall vision.
At the end of the day, however, hierarchies are still pyramids with one decision maker.
“We’ll all work on that together, but ultimately, I have to make the final decision, the final authority on what works well or what doesn’t,” Moore said. “And that being said, I guess you know how I work. I’m no micromanager. We allow people to do their jobs.”
#Eric #Neander #Dayton #Moore #Baseballs #Executive #Title #Inflation
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.