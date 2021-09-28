Eric Neander, Dayton Moore and Baseball’s Executive Title Inflation

While Ray indicated there are no plans to find a replacement for the GM position, the Royals now have a front office structure with two leaders, which is increasingly common in Major League Baseball. This is similar to Fortune 500 companies that employ both a chief executive and a president, and this is largely in recognition of the increasing size of baseball operations departments.

Among the many byproducts of “Moneyball”, both the Michael Lewis book and the film that inspired it, have been lionized by the generals. But that position — well, that title at least — has been devalued. Of the 30 MLB franchises, only 16 still have a baseball operations department headed by a GM, the rest now headed by people with titles such as president of baseball operations or chief baseball officer. Even Billy Bean, the Oakland Athletics GM on which Moneyball was focused, is now his team’s executive vice president of baseball operations.

Three teams – the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and now the Rays – do not even have a GM or interim GM, even as two of those clubs – the Cubs and the Dodgers – still list assistant general managers in their directories. Huh. (The Cubs have indicated interest this winter in adding Jade Hoyer, the team’s GM under, you guessed it, president of baseball operations.)

The previous off-season itself, Kim Ng broke the glass ceiling of baseball for front office executives by being hired as general manager of the Miami Marlins. Ng remains her club’s top baseball executive, but it seems she has reached the GM just in time for that title to be slowly eroded.