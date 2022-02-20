Sports

Eric Weddle unretires to help lead Rams to Super Bowl title, returns to high school football as head coach

15 seconds ago
Eric Weidel retired from the Los Angeles Rams to lead the Rams to the Super Bowl title, but now the former All-Pro will return to life after safety football and he has already lined up his next job.

Los Angeles Rams Security Eric Waddell watches during an NFL football training camp on July 30, 2019, in Irvine, California.

(AP Photo / Kelvin Kuo, file)

Saturday, San Diego Rancho Bernardo High School Announced on Facebook Waddell will replace Tristan McCoy as head coach at the end of the 2022 high school football season.

The school statement said, “It’s official! The 2022 football season will end with Coach McCoy as RBHS head coach.” “Coach McCoy has led the Broncos football program for the last 11 seasons and built a reputation for hard work and character. At the end of the 2022 season, he will hand over the reins to Super Bowl champion Eric Weidel, who will be in charge of the program. Bronco will join the family.

“Coach McCoy plans to stay with the staff and support Coach Waddle in the coming years. Let’s be great !!”

San Diego Chargers Security Eric Waddell at Minicamp in Chargers Park in June 2014.

(Kirby Lee / USA Today Sports)

Weidel Cincinnati, 37, quickly announced his second retirement from the NFL after tearing a pack during the big game against the Bengals. The injury will require surgery. Waddle retired for two seasons before Rams head coach Shawn McVeigh approached him because the team was dealing with a handful of injuries in the defensive back position.

Weidel even called for drama for Super Bowl Rams.

Weidel Rancho served as an assistant to Bernardo’s 12-and-under football team, helping the team lead the Broncos to a championship in its first season. Head coach Don Jurgenson said Weddell had an immediate impact after joining his staff.

The Vince Lombardy Trophy after the Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on February 13, 2022. Los Angeles Rams beat Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

(Andy Lyons / Getty Images)

“He brought this playbook which was directly from the NFL,” said Don Jorgenson. Fox 5 San Diego. “Our offensive play, our defensive play and, you know – I’m not as experienced as the other coaches – but they were all saying, ‘It will never work. It will never work.’ He has proved everyone wrong. “

It looks like Weddell Rancho Bernardo will make a smooth transition to coaching after taking charge as the man in charge of the high school football team.

