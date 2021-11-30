Éric Zemmour, Far-Right Pundit, Makes French Presidential Run Official



His latest book, “France Has Not Said It’s Last Word Yet,” which he released in September for unofficial entry into the presidential race, has sold over 250,000 copies.

But some of his books contain provocative statements about women and minorities, as well as historical inaccuracies in France’s efforts to rid itself of wrongdoing in some of the worst parts of the past, including World War II and the war for Algerian independence. France.

Mr. Zemmour’s 2014 bestseller, “French Suicide,” sought to deny the historic agreement that Vichy, France’s ally, was responsible for Zhou’s infamous roundup during World War II.

Mr. Zemmour is the son of Algerian parents and has styled himself as a defender of French Christian civilization against the influence of Muslim immigrants. But he himself is Jewish, and his repeated attempts to rehabilitate the Vichy government and its leader, Marshal Philippe Peten, have divided France’s Jewish community.

Mr. Zemmour has also deployed excellent nationalist, anti-immigrant rhetoric as a right-wing television pundit. In 2019, he joined CNews, a Fox-style news network, which provided him with a platform to express his ideas in front of millions of viewers in prime time.

Mr Zemmour has seen a sharp rise in turnout over the past few months, driven by heated media coverage of his latest book tour, but has stumbled in recent days.

Many supporters, leading French financiers who helped Mr. Jemmur was paid, has distanced himself by describing his campaign as amateur. The recent halt in the campaign has also cast doubt on his ability to handle the challenges and pressures of the campaign.