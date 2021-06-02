Erin Holland shows off her trim pins at Australian Fashion Week

She hardly ever places a foot incorrect with regards to pink carpet vogue.

And on Wednesday, cricket WAG and mannequin Erin Holland seemed nothing in need of sensational as she made an look at Australian Fashion Week in Sydney.

The 32-year-old confirmed off her trim pins in a $360 powder blue minidress by Shona Pleasure as she attended the We’re Kindred present.

Erin’s gown featured a excessive neck, lengthy sleeves and rouched detailing on the skirt.

The brunette magnificence teamed the frock with a black and gold Chanel purse, which retails for about $8,000.

She styled her lengthy darkish locks in shiny waves and her make-up included dewy basis, a nude matte lip and winged eyeliner.

Erin appeared in excessive spirits as she joined the likes of Kyly Clarke, Montana Cox and Delta Goodrem at the style present.

In latest weeks, the previous Miss World Australia has been separated from her new husband, cricketer Ben Slicing, as a result of him being caught in Covid-ravaged India.

Final week, Erin shared a candy black and white picture from their marriage ceremony day and stated they’d be reunited in a matter of days.

Ben is believed to be in the midst of his necessary 14-day quarantine after returning house to Australia.

The pair married in Byron Bay in February.

Erin not too long ago made headlines when she described Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s ban on Australians getting back from India as ‘upsetting’.

‘I feel the Prime Minister did what he thought he needed to do. It is actually upsetting, completely, and now I am coping with this personally, however I feel I can see each side of the fence,’ she informed 2Day FM’s The Morning Crew.

‘If there was an apparent proper reply I feel we might be making it.’