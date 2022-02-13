World

Erin Jackson Is First Black Woman to Medal in Speedskating — and It Was Gold – Gadget Clock

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Erin Jackson Is First Black Woman to Medal in Speedskating — and It Was Gold – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
Erin Jackson Is First Black Woman to Medal in Speedskating — and It Was Gold – Gadget Clock

Erin Jackson Is First Black Woman to Medal in Speedskating — and It Was Gold – Gadget Clock

GettyImages 1370310066

Erin Jackson made history for Team USA Sunday in a truly historic way, becoming the first Black woman to medal in speedskating in Olympic history.

She also happened to win the gold.

Japan’s Miho Takagi secured silver with a time of 37.12 and the ROC’s Angelina Golikova secured bronze with a time of 37.21. Brittany Bowe and Kimi Goetz were not far behind, with times of 38.04 and 38.25, respectively.

So who is Jackson, now a global sports icon? The 29-year-old went to the University of Florida, where she earned a degree in materials science and engineering and calls Ocala home.

Beijing marks her second Olympics, though it’s most certainly her career highlight. She placed 24th in the 500m, which she just won, in 2018 in PyeongChang.

Jackson only started speed skating in 2017, according to her Olympic bio. She had tried inline skating when she was 10, “inspired by all of the inlines who have come before her” and then made the transition to ice.

Fun facts about her: she can sleep anywhere, anytime, and ran track and field in high school. See her history-making skate at the 2022 Winter Olympics and learn more about her background below.

Full Replay: Erin Jackson wins gold in 500m

Contents hide
1 Full Replay: Erin Jackson wins gold in 500m
2 Erin Jackson leads U.S. speed skating into Winter Olympics
3 Erin Jackson: ‘I just try to be a good example’
4 Speed skater Erin Jackson: ‘My hobby is going to school’
5 Meet the trailblazers of Team USA at the 2022 Winter Games

See the full replay of the women’s 500m competition.

READ Also  Who Is Aleksandr Lukashenko? Here's What You Need to Know

Erin Jackson leads U.S. speed skating into Winter Olympics

Joey Cheek marvels at Brittany Bowe’s remarkable gesture to give her spot on the United States Olympic speed skating team to Erin Jackson and their opportunity to still compete together in Beijing.

Erin Jackson: ‘I just try to be a good example’

United States speed skater Erin Jackson discusses what it was like being at the Opening Ceremony, her friendship with Brittany Bowe and setting an example for young Black girls in a sport without much diversity.

Speed skater Erin Jackson: ‘My hobby is going to school’

When she wasn’t training to become one of the world’s best speed skater just five years after first trying the sport, Erin Jackson made time for higher education—and has multiple degrees to show for it.

Meet the trailblazers of Team USA at the 2022 Winter Games

Winter Sports aren’t known for being very diverse. But some Team USA trailblazers are out to change that. Lewis Hamilton looks back at some of the Black athletes who have made Olympics history.

#Erin #Jackson #Black #Woman #Medal #Speedskating #Gold #NBC #York

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Twin sisters take Christmas decorating to a whole new level

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment