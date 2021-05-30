Erin McNaught: Zoo cover led to calls to be stripped of Miss Universe

Former Miss Universe Australia Erin McNaught was using excessive again in 2006, making a reputation for herself on the pageant circuit.

And that nearly received derailed when topless pictures of her had been printed in lad’s magazine Zoo Weekly – with some calling for her title to be eliminated.

Talking to The Sunday Telegraph, Erin addressed the scandal 15 years after the picture had been first printed.

‘I personally by no means felt destructive feelings with reference to these pictures,’ Erin stated.

‘I had chosen to have fun my physique with the general public and that’s the key phrase. It is a lady’s proper to select, and I selected to share it.’

Erin confessed whereas it did create some upset, it did not have an effect on her personally.

‘Particular person reactions by the general public by no means upset me personally, however each lady is completely different and deserves the precise to be handled with dignity and respect.’

The notorious shoot noticed her get the nickname ‘McNaughty’, which appeared to even bolster her notoriety with the general public.

Erin, who was beforehand based mostly in London, has gone on to have a profitable modelling and TV profession.

Erin competed on SAS Australia final 12 months and gained a big quantity of accidents on the survivalist present.

Talking to Who journal, she stated: ‘I handed out underwater, I received black eyes, tore muscle tissue in my left shoulder and I misplaced one thing like 7kg.’

‘I felt like I nearly died on day one! The bodily facet was robust however the psychological facet was exhausting, too,’ she added.

Erin injured herself falling from the helicopter on Day One. She described the accidents from the stunt.

‘I landed face first horizontally. I blacked out underwater, misplaced sight in my left eye for some time and had two black eyes for 5 days,’ she stated.

Erin is married to rapper Instance. The pair share two younger boys: Evander and Ennio.