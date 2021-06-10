Ernie Piquant, the outdated college actor and father of Hollywood enormous title Blake Piquant, has died. He was 74.

In line with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor handed away because of cardiac issues in Los Angeles on 3 June.

On the time of his loss of life, Ernie Piquant was surrounded by his spouse and younger of us.

Ernie Piquant, who was born as Ernest Brown Jr on 29 January, 1947 in Baltimore, was very most attention-grabbing recognized for his work on the minute present conceal, initiating with a attribute throughout the 1975 episode of The Waltons.

Through the years, the actor featured in exhibits such The Dukes of Hazzard, Turner & Hooch, Falcon Crest, Malibu Shores, The X-Information, The West Fly, That ’70s Point out, and Assassinate, She Wrote.

Ernie Piquant moreover starred in movement pictures love Mulholland Falls, The Beverly Hillbillies, Passenger 57, The Man throughout the Moon, Showdown in Puny Tokyo, Air The US and Shocker.

The actor had famously labored alongside together with his daughter Blake Piquant, taking half in her character’s father throughout the hit 2005 film The Sisterhood of the Touring Pants and its 2008 sequel.

The father-daughter duo moreover seemed collectively throughout the 2006 slasher movie Simon Says.

THR reported that prior to embarking on his occupation on-show conceal, Ernie Piquant was an English professor and served as a lieutenant in Vietnam.

The actor married expertise supervisor Elaine Piquant in 1979 and opted to take his spouse’s title on their marriage ceremony day.

He is father to Eric Piquant, 39, and Blake Piquant, 33, and step-father to Lori Piquant, 54, Jason Piquant, 53, Robyn Piquant, 49, all of who adopted in his footsteps to alter into actors.