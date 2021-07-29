Erriyon Knighton, 17, Is the Youngest Olympic Track Competitor for the U.S.

On the Olympic track, Erriyon Knighton, 17, caused a sensation. He broke Usain Bolt’s under-18 record in the 200m in May and surpassed Bolt’s under-20 record in June, and he beat reigning world champion Noah Lyles, 24, in two races at the Olympic trials.

But at Hillsborough High School in Tampa, Florida, where we’re both progressing seniors, he’s just another student, just Erriyon. He walks the halls, tall, thin and childish. He dresses in Adidas clothes because the company is sponsoring him, but he usually doesn’t get much attention.

Erriyon’s friends say he’s funny and likes to mess around. They still laugh about the time he almost set the house on fire while trying to make a funnel cake out of pancake batter.

“He’s a calm, normal and ordinary high school student,” said his friend Nigel Richardson. “And he cares about people. He would never want to see anyone down.