Errol Spence Jr’s 2nd road to recovery yields title bout against Yordenis Ugás



Earl Spence Jr. returns to the ring in a consolidation fight against Jordanis Ugas, with two-time welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao fighting to replace his replacement due to a torn retina.

Ugas’s landmark victory over the Filipino star in Las Vegas last summer was seen as the second fight for Spain as the WBC and IBF champ escaped serious injuries while destroying his Ferrari in a speeding accident.

Now Spence says his left eye has healed, similar to how he said he was grateful to Danny Garcia for resuming his career in December 2020, more than a year after he was accused of overturning his car and driving under the influence in Dallas.

Unbeaten Spence (27-0, 21 knockouts) won unanimously against Garcia at the AT&T Stadium, the venue for Saturday night’s fight against WBA champions Ugas.

“This cut was easier for me after the injury than it was after the accident because it put a lot less pressure on my body,” Spence said. “I was mentally prepared for what I was going to do. I was back in training before the camp started for this fight, so I’m ready.”

Ugas (27-4) received just 11 days’ notice before making a unanimous decision on Pacquiao last August, when the organization snatched it from Pacquiao and he held the inherited WBA belt. The loss to Ugas led Pakiao to retire at the age of 42.

“I was ready for Pacquiao, and I’m going to be ready for Spence,” Ugás said through a translator. “I am very excited for this fight to be able to show people what I value. I can promise you that I will be ready to show what I value.”

Spence is preparing for his fourth defense in his hometown, and at the home of the third Dallas Cowboys, the NFL team that received the 2012 US Olympian and rising star in the 147-pound class.

A month before the crash, Spence achieved his most notable victory in Los Angeles with a thrilling split decision over Shawn Porter as he added the WBC title to the IBF crown from 2017. Now he is fighting for the second time in just 31 months. That victory

Spence decided to face a former champion in his first fight after the crash. The current champion has returned after recovering from an eye injury.

“I can’t sit still and fight a tune-up,” said Spence, 32. “I want to go straight to the sharks. Ugas is going to push me to another level and that’s what I want. I knew that if I fought a tune-up, I could hide snacks at night and things like that.”

The next battle for the winner could be against undefeated WBO welterweight champion Terrence Crawford (38-0, 29 knockouts).

Speaking of snacks, Spence said he added a nutritionist that he hopes will make a difference. Spence says he has struggled to gain weight in recent fights and has gone three bouts without a knockout, the longest stretch of his career.

“I was struggling to gain weight and I think that’s why I couldn’t stop my last few fights,” Spence said. “This is the first camp in a while where I haven’t worn a snow suit.”

Ugas was booked for a bout on the Spence-Pacquiao undercard when a torn Spanish retina was discovered during a pre-fight physical. The 35-year-old Cuban now has three belt-holding shots, including an up-and-down carrier.

“You know how long I’ve been calling for this fight and how long have I wanted this fight? Four years,” Ugas said. “I’ve been wanting it for so long. Spence is one of the best in the world.”