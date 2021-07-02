ES File Explorer 4.2.6.2.1 APK for Android – Download



ES file manager is a popular Android file manager! Rated as one of the best resource management tools on the Google Play Android market. It is a free full-featured file and application manager. ES File Explorer (File Manager) helps manage your android phone and files efficiently and effectively.

ES File Explorer is one of the most popular file managers. With over 300 million downloads and in 30+ languages it will make managing files and photos on your android phone very easy. The average rating is 5.0 out of 5 stars on our website. However, the rating of this app is 4.6 out of 5 stars according to different rating platforms. If you want to know more about ES File Manager File Explorer then you may visit estrong help center for more information.

Features

This app is not only a file manager but has a multi-function approach. Such as managing, sharing, and decluttering your phone from unwanted and duplicate files. Following are some of the salient features of ES file explorer.

File manager and Space Analyzer

This feature enables you to add, remove and manage files on your smartphone device. It provides access to pictures, music, video, documents, and other files on your Android devices as well as on your computers. You can easily scan old SD cards that you insert into your smartphone with ES file manager. Analyze space on your device and manage accordingly. You can easily check which files to remove and which to back up, in turn, speeding up your Smartphone. File manager is another application with the same features.

Application Manager

Es file manager has a built-in app manager. This application manager enables you to properly judge the sizes of different apps on your phone which in turn helps you to manage phone storage properly. This also helps you to clear cache junk from previously removed apps that have left data files on your phone.

Download Manager

With the download manager of ES file explorer, you can easily pause and continue downloading directly from the Web. Pause easily if you want to disconnect and continue again when you are connected to a network.

Music Player

The music player will scan music and mp3 files on your device and arrange them in one place. You can play your music in the background with ES File Explorer.