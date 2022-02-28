‘Escalate to de-escalate’: Experts say Putin’s strategy may be to get more aggressive in war on Ukraine



As Russia’s war against Ukraine continues, some experts have warned that Russia could escalate the conflict, either in Ukraine or against countries that support the West, with the aim of forcing those countries to surrender to its demands.

The tactic, called Rebecca Koffler, a former defense intelligence official, told Gadget Clock “from escalator to de-escalate.” It is rooted in Russia’s plans for a war against the United States, Koffler said, but similar thinking is now the norm across Russia’s military plans.

During a theoretical war with the United States, Coffler said Russia would strike first, “popping a low-yield strategic atom, thinking it was going to be a psychological shock that would end the conflict.”

In the context of the Ukraine war, this could mean that Russia will continue to level up cities like Kiev with conventional weapons until the Ukrainians repel their attacks, according to Koffler.

Russian President Vladimir Putin could use mercenaries to pursue Ukrainian leaders, carry out increasingly brutal atrocities against civilians, or use a nuclear-capable missile equipped with a conventional warhead to strike Kiev. The next step will be to confuse the West and show Putin’s determination to win the war.

Koffler added that Putin’s rise to the level of Russia’s nuclear threat could be part of a strategy to intimidate Ukraine’s Western allies, and that Russia could launch a cyber-war campaign against the West.

All this will be for the purpose of breaking the will of Ukraine and the West until they surrender to the Russian claim and de-escalate.

“They believe that because of the pressure on our population, the Biden administration will step back and put pressure on Zelensky and say, ‘You have to give up.’ He believes that the tolerance limit for the American people is low, especially for something like Ukraine, “Koffler said.

“That’s what the word means,” he said. “He’s raising, we’ll de-escalate.”

James Anderson, a former senior Pentagon official, told Gadget Clock that he believed the Ukraine war had a real “potential to increase”, “either by design … or by accident.” Anderson said that in cyberspace it is very possible.

“There is a real danger of passing. … What he has already done to attack a sovereign nation, I think it is good within the limits of possibility,” Anderson said. “The possibility of a Russian cyber attack against the United States and its allies creates a kind of additional uncertainty in this crisis.”

It would be part of a strategy to “try every strategy in the book to frustrate the West,” Anderson said. According to Anderson, this could include short-term ceasefires and on-off diplomacy aimed at lowering morale.

Former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) station chief Dan Hoffman, however, said he was not sure if Putin was following a general escalation, a de-escalative playbook.

“It’s not so easy to keep it in the traditional basket of escalators,” said Hoffman. “He did it by leaving 190,000 troops on the border. He could have grown and got everything he wanted. He didn’t.”

“There is no easing of tensions. Ukraine is fighting for their independence. Where are we going to de-escalate? What do you want us to do?” Hoffman added. “The de-escalation is on him. He must stop the attack. We have taken massive economic measures against him. We are providing military assistance to the Ukrainians. We cannot stop it.”

Hoffman added: “So the issue is to give him an off-ramp for the Biden administration which de-accelerates for him. বের It is up to them to find out. This is a very complex challenge. You have to convince Russia that this war is not worth fighting. ”