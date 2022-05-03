Escaped Alabama murder convict recaptured after over week on the run



A convicted murderer who escaped from Alabama custody a week ago has been recovered, authorities said Monday.

David Kyle, 49, was found Monday at a Slackland community residence by the U.S. Martial Services, Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver said.

Kyle escaped from her assigned work location at the Red Eagle Work Center near Montgomery on April 23 at 5:15 p.m. Kyle was a prisoner of minimal-security facilities.

He was sentenced in April 2000 to 99 years in prison for a murder in Etowah County. He was denied bail in March 2020 after serving 21 years and 3 months, the Gadsden Times reported at the time.

The ADOC classifies Kyle’s custody type as “minimum-out,” defining it as a detainee that does not pose a significant risk to itself or others, and is appropriate for assigning job details outside the property without the direct supervision of correctional officers.

Kyle was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center on a charge of escape and was expected to be held there until the ADOC returns him to prison, the sheriff’s office said.