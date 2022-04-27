‘Escaype Live’ Trailer: Javed Jaaferi, Siddharth, Shweta Tripathi starrer never-seen-before thriller series | Escaype Live Trailer: Disney Plus Hotstar brings you the biggest social thriller of the year, strong starcast

Web Series oi-Neeti Sudha

Presenting the first of its kind social thriller in India, Disney+ Hotstar has launched the trailer of Escape Live from Hotstar Specials. It speaks to the realities of social media in today’s time. Set in the scenario of contemporary India, the series traces the journey of 6 people as they struggle to win, make a name and fortune on the social media app called Escape Live which promises huge sums of money to the winning contestant.

The series will stream only on Disney+ Hotstar from May 20. Directed by Siddharth Kumar Tiwari, the series features a talented cast like Siddharth, Javed Jaffrey, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Swastika Mukherjee, Plabita Borthakur, Waluscha D’Souza. Ritwik Sahore, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Geetika Vidya Ohyan, Jagjit Sandhu, Rohit Chandel and child artist Aadhya Sharma were also present with them.

Escape Live is a fictional story written by Jaya Mishra and Siddharth Kumar Tiwari. The story follows a group of content creators along different paths with one goal – to produce viral content to win in a life-changing competition announced by Escape Live, the newest app in the country.

Produced under Siddharth Kumar Tiwari’s One Life Studios, this nine-episode series emphasizes the human instinct to be competitive and his drive to succeed. This series shows different cities of India, so the dialogues of stories based in different cities have been written by different dialogue writers so that regional authenticity remains.

Gaurav Banerjee, Head of Content Disney+ Hotstar and HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star India, said, “We constantly strive to bring audiences content that redefines the genre. As we grow our library of thrillers Expanding on, Escape Live will also mark the first ever social-thriller from Disney+ Hotstar, which is a mirror of our society.With the creative brilliance of Siddharth Kumar Tiwari and the talented ensemble cast, we hope that the viewers will find this series unique. Will enjoy the stories very much.”

Director Siddharth Kumar Tiwari said, “I wanted to tell a story of today’s world, where social media is not just a habit, but has become a form of emotional expressions. Life is more than like-dislike or follow and unfollow.” Whether social media as a unit is good or bad is subjective, depending on whose story we’re telling and what they really want out of their lives – whether their dreams come true ? Or are they simply trying to escape from their reality.”

To this the lead actor of the series Siddharth said, “What attracted me to Escape Live was the script and my character. It excited me that it deals with social media, and while having the freedom to do whatever I want with it. Sometimes with anonymity and sometimes without it, it always brings up moral questions as to what is right and what is wrong. That’s what makes the show exciting and exciting for me.”

Javed Jaffrey says, “Escape Live is an intriguing story that captures the will to make a name, be remembered and be successful, sometimes one can go to any extent to achieve it. In this emerging digital age In the show, the series is poignant as it explores the beauty and dark side of social media.”

Shweta Tripathi Sharma, who played a pivotal role in the series said, “Social media has taken the world by storm. While it comes with advantages, we have to evaluate a lot about the other side as well. Escape Live is a story that talks about its good and bad impact in today’s era and time.As soon as I read about the concept, I knew I had to tell this story because it was relatable and much needed conversation The character I am playing is full of hope and love. It is a surprise package. I am sure the audience will love her.”

‘A Thursday’ Trailer – Full of thrills as Yami Gautam, Neha Dhupia starrer get a glimpse of this suspense thriller film

Yami Gautam starrer suspense drama ‘A Thursday’ to release on Disney Plus Hotstar – Watch teaser here

Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari and Vishal Jethwa starrer ‘Human’ release date announced, watch trailer here

‘Sanak’ movie review: Vidyut Jammwal’s action sequences are full of but boring story and acting

‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ movie review – Patriotism, drama, action and Ajay Devgn’s super overdose

‘City of Dreams Season 2’ web series review: The actors are strong in this long battle for power, but lack novelty

Disney Plus Hotstar announces 18 upcoming movies and web series including Rudra, Arya 2, Criminal Justice 3

Amazon Original Series ‘Modern Love Mumbai’ will see 6 unique stories, will premiere from this date

Supriya Pathak- Manoj Pahwa starrer funny comedy film ‘Home Shanti’ will be released on this day!

Indian Police Force Teaser – Explosion of Rohit Shetty and Siddharth Malhotra, teaser released!

Sidharth Malhotra enters Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, shares first picture from next cop film

Payal Rohatgi made a place in the heart of Ekta Kapoor in the show in lock up, said such a big thing

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Pagglait Full Movie Download Filmywap, Filmyzilla, 123mkv Leaked Online Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Disney plus Hotstar web series ‘Escaype Live’ trailer is out now. Javed Jaaferi, Siddharth, Shweta Tripathi starrer never-seen-before thriller series.

Story first published: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 9:35 [IST]