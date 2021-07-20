Esha Deol Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity, Boyfriend
Esha Deol An actress who belongs to a family full of Bollywood tycoons. Esha Deol is the daughter of actors Damendra and Hema Malini. From a family full of actors, she also aspired to be an actress, making her debut at Koi Mere Dil Se Pooche and winning a Filmfare Award. Dhoom was her next commercially successful movie. This movie gave her a lot of gratitude and fame.After this, Esha later made several films such as: Shaadi No. 1, Ankhee, Pyaare Mohan, Tell me O Khuda, Hijack and No Entry.
Biography / Wiki:-
|Real name
|Esha Deol
|nickname
|not clear
|Known name
|Esha Deol
|Birthday
|November 2, 1981
|Year
|40 years (as of 2021)
|place of origin
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Birthplace
|Sahnewal, Ludhiana, Punjab
|Current place of residence
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Country of Citizenship
|Indian
|Profession
|Bollywood actress
|Marriage status
|marriage
|Boyfriend / Affair
|Bharat Takutani (Businessman)
|religion
|Hindu
|Zodiac
|Scorpion
|Eating habits
|vegetarian
During the filming of the movie Pyaare Mohan in 2006, she slapped actress Amrita Rao. In an interview, she slapped her because she was abusing me in front of the cameraman and director. I supported her dignity and self-esteem. she. Esha Deol was born to a Tamil mother and a Punjabis father. In 2003 she made her first film Koi Mere Dil Se Pooche and won several awards. Esha Deol has worked on films in a variety of languages, including Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Tamil.
Education, family, ethnicity, boyfriend:-
|school name
|Jamna Vinyl Sea School Mumbai
|College / university
|Oxford University, UK
|Educational background
|Master of Media Art and Computers
technology
|Ethnicity
|Hindu
|Father’s name
|Damendra (actor and politician)
|Mother’s name
|Hema Malini (actor and politician)
|Brother’s name
|Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol (half-brothers)
|Sister name
|Ahana Deol
Vijeeta Deol and Ajeeta Deol (Half Sisters)
|Spouse / husband’s name
|Bharat Takutani
|Child (child) name
|Daughter-
Radia
Miraya
Career / Awards and Achievements:-
|Awards and achievements
|Filmfare Awards – Best woman debut – Winner of the movie Koi mere dil sepooche
|Bollywood Film Awards-Best Female Debut-Winner of the movie Koi mere dil sepooche
|Star Screen Awards-Most Promising Rookie-Women-Awarded at Naa Tum Jaano nahum
|Star Screen Awards-Most Promising Rookie-Women-Awarded at Koi mere dil sepuche
|Star Screen Awards-Most Promising Rookie-Women-Win Kyaa dil nekaha
|IIFA Awards-Star Debut of the Year-Women-Film Award Winner Koi mere dil se pooche
Net worth, housing, automobiles:-
|Net worth
|2 million dollars (about)
|Monthly salary / income
|Rs.Rs 50,000 to 70,000 per movie
|Home address
|not clear
|car
|SUV
|BMW
favorite:-
|Favorite food
|Chinese and non-vegetarian food
|Favorite actor
|Amitabh Bachchan, Damendra
|Favorite actress
|Reka
|Favorite color
|Black, blue, white
|Favorite hobby
|Play soccer, travel, listen to music
|Favorite sport
|football
|Favorite destination
|Dubai, Srinagar
|Favorite restaurant
|Mumbai Town Hall Restaurant
Figures, size, height, weight:-
|hair color
|black
|Eye color
|Brown
|height
|Feet – 5 feet 2 inches
|Meters – 1.58 m
|Centimeter – 158 cm
|weight
|Kilogram – 50 Kg
|Figure measurement
|Size – 34
|Waist size – 24 inches
|Hip size – 36 inches
|Figure measurement – 34-24-36
