Esha Deol Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity, Boyfriend

Biography of boyfriend husband's children during the Esha Deol era

Esha Deol An actress who belongs to a family full of Bollywood tycoons. Esha Deol is the daughter of actors Damendra and Hema Malini. From a family full of actors, she also aspired to be an actress, making her debut at Koi Mere Dil Se Pooche and winning a Filmfare Award. Dhoom was her next commercially successful movie. This movie gave her a lot of gratitude and fame.After this, Esha later made several films such as: Shaadi No. 1, Ankhee, Pyaare Mohan, Tell me O Khuda, Hijack and No Entry.

Biography / Wiki:-

Real name Esha Deol
nickname not clear
Known name Esha Deol
Birthday November 2, 1981
Year 40 years (as of 2021)
place of origin Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Birthplace Sahnewal, Ludhiana, Punjab
Current place of residence Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Country of Citizenship Indian
Profession Bollywood actress
Marriage status marriage
Boyfriend / Affair Bharat Takutani (Businessman)
religion Hindu
Zodiac Scorpion
Eating habits vegetarian

During the filming of the movie Pyaare Mohan in 2006, she slapped actress Amrita Rao. In an interview, she slapped her because she was abusing me in front of the cameraman and director. I supported her dignity and self-esteem. she. Esha Deol was born to a Tamil mother and a Punjabis father. In 2003 she made her first film Koi Mere Dil Se Pooche and won several awards. Esha Deol has worked on films in a variety of languages, including Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Tamil.

Education, family, ethnicity, boyfriend:-

school name Jamna Vinyl Sea School Mumbai
College / university Oxford University, UK
Educational background Master of Media Art and Computers
technology
Ethnicity Hindu
Father’s name Damendra (actor and politician)
Mother’s name Hema Malini (actor and politician)
Brother’s name Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol (half-brothers)
Sister name Ahana Deol
Vijeeta Deol and Ajeeta Deol (Half Sisters)
Spouse / husband’s name Bharat Takutani
Child (child) name Daughter-
Radia
Miraya
Career / Awards and Achievements:-

Awards and achievements Filmfare Awards – Best woman debut – Winner of the movie Koi mere dil sepooche
Bollywood Film Awards-Best Female Debut-Winner of the movie Koi mere dil sepooche
Star Screen Awards-Most Promising Rookie-Women-Awarded at Naa Tum Jaano nahum
Star Screen Awards-Most Promising Rookie-Women-Awarded at Koi mere dil sepuche
Star Screen Awards-Most Promising Rookie-Women-Win Kyaa dil nekaha
IIFA Awards-Star Debut of the Year-Women-Film Award Winner Koi mere dil se pooche
Net worth, housing, automobiles:-

Net worth 2 million dollars (about)
Monthly salary / income Rs.Rs 50,000 to 70,000 per movie
Home address not clear
car SUV
BMW
favorite:-

Favorite food Chinese and non-vegetarian food
Favorite actor Amitabh Bachchan, Damendra
Favorite actress Reka
Favorite color Black, blue, white
Favorite hobby Play soccer, travel, listen to music
Favorite sport football
Favorite destination Dubai, Srinagar
Favorite restaurant Mumbai Town Hall Restaurant
Figures, size, height, weight:-

hair color black
Eye color Brown
height Feet – 5 feet 2 inches
Meters – 1.58 m
Centimeter – 158 cm
weight Kilogram – 50 Kg
Figure measurement Size – 34
Waist size – 24 inches
Hip size – 36 inches
Figure measurement – ​​34-24-36

1stock

