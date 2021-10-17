Esha Deol Did Not Like to See Hema Malini And Dharmendra With Other Co Stars Actress Reveal Reasons

Esha Deol did not like to see Hema Malini and Dharmendra with other actors. He himself disclosed this in the interview.

The pairing of Bollywood’s famous actress Hema Malini and actor Dharmendra is one of the favorite couples of Hindi cinema. Both have won the hearts of people with their style from reel to real life. The chemistry of both was also well-liked in the films. But there were also many films in which Dharmendra and Hema Malini worked with different people. Although his elder daughter Esha Deol did not like this thing. They found it strange to see their parents on screen with some other artist.

Esha Deol herself revealed this in an interview given to Pinkvilla. Esha Deol had said about this, “Coming back to my childhood, there used to be a library of VHS cassettes in my mother’s room. After school, I used to choose a film of my choice and watch it. I used to watch ‘Sita Aur Geeta’ several times a day because it was my favorite film.”

Talking about this, Esha Deol further said, “As a child, I used to find it a bit strange to see my mother on screen with another artist. Same things happened with Papa as well. Although I could never tell him my dislike. With time, I also started liking the film ‘Satte Pe Satta’.

Let us tell you that Esha Deol has also gone on the shooting of her mother Hema Malini’s film many times. Sharing his experience related to this, he had said, “We often used to go with mother to her shoots. His film ‘Rhaihai’ was shot in Gujarat. It was fun to watch him, because there were so many actors in him.”

Esha Deol had further said about this, “My first memory is seeing my mother getting ready for the shoot. As a child it was fun to watch the activities going on around him every morning. His hairdresser, make-up man and many people lived around him. I used to love her colorful lipsticks, but in the end I used to break them.”