Esha deol honored with Iconic Perfect Achiever Actor-Producer Award for the success of short film Ek Dua | Esha Deol honored for ‘Ek Dua’, a short film on feticide

News oi-Varsha Rani

It is said that if the intention to return is strong, then the path goes out on its own. Even though the sting of young actresses is ringing today, but the actresses who have waved their work on Bollywood, if their intentions are to return, then the paths themselves reach them.

Yes, when Bollywood actress Esha Deol Takhtani came on screen after a long gap as a producer and actor, she won millions of hearts with her performance. His short film ‘Ek Dua’, which tells a powerful story about female feticide with great impunity, has got another success. Esha, who emerged as a producer from this short film, was recently awarded the ‘Iconic Perfect Achiever Actor-Producer Award’.

Esha was honored with the ‘Iconic Perfect Achiever Actor-Producer Award’ for the success of the short film ‘Ek Dua’. Dr. Khushi Gurubhai, Editor, Perfect Women Magazine, says that ‘Isha is the perfect fit for this award because as a producer and actor, she has shed light on the most sensitive and poignant subject of society, where gender-discrimination is practiced. .

Where the birth of a girl is seen with inferior eyes. Many orthodox and traditionalist thinking minds still keep this thinking at the forefront. We are proud that as an actor, Isha has chosen this subject. That’s why he deserves this honour.

With this respect and the love of her fans, it has been proved that Isha is now absolutely sure to play the second innings in this Bollywood.

This is Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s post-marriage honeymoon plan, such is the discussion

Let us tell you that after this short film ‘Ek Dua’ as a producer, Isha is doing a web show ‘Rudra: The Age of Darkness’ with actor Ajay Devgan which will be released on digital platform in 2022.

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Esha deol honored with Iconic Perfect Achiever Actor-Producer Award for the success of short film Ek Dua

Story first published: Friday, December 10, 2021, 14:36 [IST]