Esha Deol Met Dharmendra Firt Wife Prakash Kaur While Visiting Ajeet Deol Actress Reveals In Interview

Esha Deol had gone to Dharmendra’s house to meet uncle Ajit Deol, where he also met the actor’s first wife, Prakash Kaur.

Bollywood actor Dharmendra and actress Hema Malini tied the knot in 1980. Even after marriage, Hema Malini did not have any problem with the actor’s first wife or children. Hema Malini and Dharmendra’s houses were also located a few minutes away from each other, but the actress never went there. Although Hema Malini’s elder daughter Esha Deol had reached Dharmendra’s bungalow with the help of half-brother Sunny Deol. He also met the actor’s first wife Prakash Kaur there.

This was disclosed by Esha Deol herself in an interview given to Rediff.com. Esha Deol had told that she had actually gone to Dharmendra’s bungalow to meet her uncle Ajit Deol. The actress had said about this, “I wanted to meet uncle. He was very good with me and Aahana and we were very close to Abhay too.”

Talking about this, Esha Deol further said, “I had no option to meet him, as he was on the bed and neither was he in the hospital, where we could go. In such a situation, I called Sunny Bhaiya and he had made all the arrangements. During this, Esha Deol also met Dharmendra’s first wife Prakash Kaur.

Esha Deol, while talking about the meeting with her stepmother, had said, “I met her for the first time. I touched his feet and he also blessed me. Then I left from there.” Let us tell you that Dharmendra’s first wife was also mentioned by Hema Malini in her biography. She had told that she never met the actor’s family, nor did she want to harass them.

Hema Malini had said in this connection, “I did not want to disturb anyone. I am happy with what Dharam ji has done for me and my daughters. He played the role of a father, which every father would do. I think I’m happy with these things. Even though I have never spoken to Prakash, I have great respect for him. Even my daughters respect Dharma ji’s family.”