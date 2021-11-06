Esha Deol Reveals She Ties Rakhi On Sunny Deol And Bobby Deol Hand Every Year But Hide It From World

Esha Deol had told in the biography of mother Hema Malini that she used to tie Rakhi to Sunny Deol every year, but never let it be revealed.

Bollywood’s famous actress Esha Deol has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with her films and her style. Esha Deol, who made her debut with the film ‘Koi Mere Dil Se Pooche’, appeared in many hit films. But more than her films, Esha Deol was also in discussion about her bonding with half-brothers Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. Esha Deol and her sister Ahana Deol used to tie Rakhi to their elder brothers every year, but she did not allow this to be revealed to the world.

Esha Deol revealed this in her mother Hema Malini’s biography ‘Beyond the Dreamgirl’. Esha Deol had told in Hema Malini’s biography that she used to tie rakhi to both her half-brothers every year, but did not want to let the world know about it. Because his entire family is against showing off relationships.

Esha Deol, while talking about her bonding with the brothers, had further said, “I don’t need to tell the world about the relationship between myself and my half-brothers. I know the world talks about our relationships in different ways. But the Deol family members do not want to show off their relationships.” In the biography, the actress described Sunny Deol as a father figure.

Talking about Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol in the book, Esha Deol further said, “Sunny Bhaiya is very innovative and a very good person at heart too. I treat him like a father. Bobby bhaiyya’s behavior is also very good, but he is a bit reserved.” Esha Deol had told in an interview given to Rediff.com that with the help of Sunny Deol, she also went to Dharmendra’s house, where she met Prakash Kaur.

Let us inform that Esha Deol had congratulated Sunny Deol by tweeting on winning the Lok Sabha elections. There was also a tweet on the release of Bobby Deol’s ‘Class of 83’. Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol did not attend their marriage even after having good bonding with the sisters.