Esha Deol Slapped Sunny Deol Actress Amrita Rao On Pyare Mohan Set Actress Says I Have No Regrets On It know what was the matter

Fights and fights between stars are often seen and heard in the world of Bollywood. While some people refuse to do films with each other due to tension, while some people come to the fight during the shooting. A similar story is related to Dharmendra and Hema Malini’s daughter Esha Deol, who slapped Sunny Deol’s co-actress Amrita Rao on the sets during the shooting itself. Talking about this, Esha Deol had said that she has no regrets about this.

Actually, in the year 2006, Esha Deol and actress Amrita Rao worked together in the film ‘Pyare Mohan’. There was an altercation between the two on the set itself. Amrita Rao had allegedly said some abusive words to Esha Deol, due to which she was furious and in anger, she slapped Amrita Rao.

At the same time, when Esha Deol gave an interview to the Times of India regarding the matter, she told that I have no regrets about this. Esha Deol had said about this, “Yes I have slapped Amrita. One day after pack-up he abused me in front of director Indra Kumar and the cameraman.”

Talking about this, Esha Deol had further said, “Things were getting out of bounds. In order to preserve my self-respect and pride, I slapped him in the midst of the hustle and bustle. I have no regrets, because she really deserved it because of her behavior. I took a stand only for myself and my self-respect.”

Let us inform that later Amrita Rao had also apologized to Esha Deol. Talking about this, Esha Deol had said, “She realized what Amrita Rao had done, which made her apologize to me. I also forgave him later. Things are fine between us now.” On the other hand, Amrita Rao had said on this issue, “It is not right to put the entire blame on Isha, but I do not want to say anything more about it now.”





