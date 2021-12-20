Esic Delhi Recruitment 2021 for Insurance Medical Officer Posts, Salary up to 1.77 lakhs

Highlights ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2021 notification issued.

Recruitment for Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) Grade-II.

You can apply till January 31, 2022.

ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2021 Notification: Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Delhi has issued notification for recruitment of Insurance Medical Officer Grade-II posts. If you are looking for a job in the medical field, this is a golden opportunity to apply for this recruitment. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from 31st December 2021.



A total of 1120 vacancies will be filled through ESIC Delhi Insurance Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 campaign. Candidates will get the benefit of salary and applicable allowances as per 7th pay commission. The important information of recruitment and direct link of notification can be seen below.

Educational Qualification

To apply for Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) Grade-II (other than Licensed) degree qualification recognized MBBS qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part-II of Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956) . Holders of educational qualifications included in Part II of the Third Schedule must also meet the conditions specified in sub-section (3) of section 13 of the Medical Council of India Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). Candidates who have not completed the rotating internship may appear for the written test, if they have completed the compulsory internship before appointment.

Age range

Candidates should not be more than 35 years of age as on 31st January, 2022. However, according to government regulations, there will be higher age concessions for SC, ST, OBC, PWD, ex-servicemen and other categories of persons. Read the instructions carefully for full details.

How much is the salary?

According to the 7th CPC, the salary will be from Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500 (Pay Matrix Level-10). Apart from this they will also be eligible for DA, NPA, HRA and transport allowance as per government rules.

Selection process

Recruitment of candidates for the post of Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) Grade-II (Allopathic) will be based on written test and interview.

How to apply?

Candidates can apply online for ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2021 for the post of Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) Grade-II (Allopathic) in ESIC Hospitals or Hospitals. By visiting ESI’s official website at esic.nic.in. The last date for submission of applications is 31st January, 2022.

ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website