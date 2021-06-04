ESIC Dental College and Hospital, New Delhi Recruitment 2021 Walk in for 12 Associate Professor and Assistant Professor Posts





ESIC Dental College and Hospital, New Delhi introduced job notification for the put up of Associate Professor and Assistant Professor has been launched formally. M.Phil/Ph.D, MS/MD go can apply for these job openings. Candidates who meet the eligibility standards alone can apply on the official web site esic.nic.in.

ESIC Dental College and Hospital, New Delhi Job Notification 2021: Workers ESIC Dental College and Hospital, New Delhi has invited purposes for the recruitment to the posts of Associate Professor and Assistant Professor. Eligible and individuals can seem for walk-in-interview on 15 and 16 June 2021.

Workers’ State Insurance coverage Company is a statutory physique constituted beneath an Act of Parliament (ESI Act, 1948) and works beneath the executive management of Ministry of Labour and Employment, Authorities of India. Workers’ State Insurance coverage Company proposes to replenish the Educating College posts Associate Professor and Assistant Professor on Contractual foundation by “Walk-in-Interview” mode for ESIC Dental College, Rohini, New Delhi.

Essential Date:

Final Date of submission of utility: 10 June 2021

Walk-in-interview Date: 15 and 16 June 2021

ESIC Dental College and Hospital, New Delhi Professor and Assistant Professor Emptiness Particulars

Associate Professor: 06 Posts

Assistant Professor: 06 Posts

Eligibility Standards for Professor and Assistant Professor Job

Instructional Qualification and Age Restrict:

Associate Professor: As per NMC/MCI norms. Age Restrict: Not exceeding 67 years as on 10 June 2021.

Assistant Professor: As per NMC/MCI norms. Age Restrict: Not exceeding 67 years as on 10 June 2021.

Wage:

Associate Professor: Rs. 1, 16,000 per 30 days.

Assistant Professor: 1, 10,000 per 30 days.

Choice Process: Listing of eligible candidates to be known as for interview together with their time slot can be uploaded on the web site tentatively on 12 June 2021. (www.esic.nic.in—Well being service—Medical Schooling Institutes—Delhi—ESlC Dental College & Hospital, Rohini, Delhi—Recruitment). Within the occasion of any change in the schedule of interviews contemplating the COVID scenario the identical shall be uploaded on the above mentioned web site. Candidates are requested to examine commonly for subsequent updates on the web site.

Methods to Apply

Eligible and individuals can seem for walk-in-interview on 15 and 16 June 2021. Scanned copy of filled-in utility with all supporting paperwork listed beneath have to be ship to following e-mail handle: [email protected] on or earlier than 10 June 2021 (12.00 midnight).

