ESIC Ernakulam Recruitment 2021 for Senior Resident, Specialist and other Post @esic.nic.in





ESIC Ernakulam Recruitment 2021 Notification: Workers’ State Insurance coverage Company (ESIC) Ernakulam has invited functions for the 19 posts of Docs (Allopathy), Senior Resident and other. and eligible candidates can seem for walk-in-interview scheduled on 03 June 2021.

Candidates having sure instructional qualification together with MBBS and PG Diploma/PG Diploma/Diploma in Essential Care, Normal Drugs with further eligibility as talked about within the notification can apply for ESIC Ernakulam Recruitment 2021.

Candidates keen to use for ESIC Ernakulam Recruitment 2021 can undergo this text for utility course of, age restrict, submit clever qualification, expertise, choice standards, methods to apply and so on right here.

Notification Particulars for ESIC Ernakulam Recruitment 2021 Notification:

No.543.A-12/16/1/2021-Rectt

Dated: 18.05.2021.

Essential Date for ESIC Ernakulam Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 03 June 2021

Emptiness Particulars for ESIC Ernakulam Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Full Time/Half Time Specialist-06

Senior Resident (Three 12 months)-01

Senior Resident (One 12 months)-12

Eligibility Standards for ESIC Ernakulam Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Instructional Qualification

Full Time/Half Time Specialist-MBBS and PG Diploma or equal.

Senior Resident(Three 12 months)-PG Diploma/Diploma in Essential Care, Normal Drugs, Pulmonology or Anaesthesia.

Senior Resident (One 12 months)-PG Diploma or PG Diploma in involved specialty. Candidates with 2 years expertise after MBBS within the involved specialty in Govt./Reputed hospitals shall be thought-about if PG candidates are usually not accessible.

ESIC Ernakulam Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF

Apply for ESIC Ernakulam Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Candidates are suggested to submit their curiosity to look for interview by e-mail/telephone 5 days prematurely from the date of interview and must attend WALK-IN-INTERVIEW on the 03 June 2021 on the venue ESIC Hospital, Udyogamandal, Ernakulam with utility within the prescribed proforma, all authentic paperwork, one set of photograph copy of all authentic paperwork and one latest passport measurement {photograph}.