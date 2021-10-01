ESIC Faridabad and Hyderabad Recruitment 2021: check here the details, know how to apply

ESIC Recruitment 2021: ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Faridabad has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident. Candidates can attend walk-in-interview to be held on 16 August 2021. From this recruitment process 16 posts in Anesthesia department, 2 posts in ENT, 11 posts in General Medicine, 5 posts in General Surgery department, 4 posts in ICU, 1 post in NICU, 11 posts in OBG, 2 posts in Orthopedics apart from this. A total of 92 posts are to be filled in different departments.

Talking about the educational qualification, Senior Resident Specialty PG Degree or Diploma from a recognized University. Candidate should have valid MCI registration. Candidate who has already completed 03 years tenure as SR in any government organization need not apply. Age for these posts should not be more than 45 years as on 16 August 2021.

Apart from this, ESIC Hyderabad has invited applications for the recruitment of Faculty, Specialist, Senior Resident and Junior Resident posts. Candidate ESIC Hyderabad Recruitment 2021 You can apply in the prescribed format till 20 August. A total of 237 posts will be recruited through this process. In which, 53 posts of Faculty, 24 posts of Super Specialist, 124 posts of Senior Resident and 36 posts of Junior Resident are included.

Candidates will be selected for recruitment to these posts on the basis of interview. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be called for interview. Interested and eligible candidates ESIC Recruitment 2021 official website for www.esic.nic.in But you can apply online till 20 August.







