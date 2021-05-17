ESIC Kerala Interview Schedule 2021 for Specialist, Senior Resident Post Postponed @esic.nic.in, Check Details





Staff’ State Insurance coverage Company (ESIC) Kerala has postponed the Interview for the Specialists and different posts on its official website-esic.nic.in. Check particulars right here.

ESIC Kerala Interview Schedule 2021 Postponed: Staff’ State Insurance coverage Company (ESIC) Kerala has postponed the Interview Schedule for the Specialist, Senior Resident Posts on 17 Might 2021. All such candidates who’ve to seem for the ESIC Tutor Specialist, Senior Resident Posts Interview can examine the postponement notification obtainable on the official web site of Staff’ State Insurance coverage Company (ESIC) Kerala -esic.nic.in.

Staff’ State Insurance coverage Company has postponed the interview resulting from Lockdown by Govt. of Kerala. It’s famous that walk-in-interview for Full Time/Half Time Tremendous Specialist, Senior Resident and different Posts was scheduled on 20 Might 2021. Staff’ State Insurance coverage Company (ESIC) Kerala will announce the brand new date of walk-in-interview by means of its official web site.

All such candidates who’ve to seem for the interview for walk-in-interview for Full Time/Half Time Tremendous Specialist, Senior Resident and different Posts can examine the main points postponement discover obtainable on the official web site. You may examine the identical additionally with the direct hyperlink given beneath.

Direct Hyperlink for ESIC Kerala Interview Schedule 2021 for Specialist Post Postponement Discover

