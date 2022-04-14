ESIC MTS Admit Card 2022 Official Result on esic.nic.in, esic mts Exam Date, Pattern & Salary at

Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has issued admission card for Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Preliminary Examination 2022. Candidates who had applied online for ESIC MTS Recruitment 2022 can go to the official website of ESIC esic.nic.in and download their tickets. You can see below how to download the ticket. Through this recruitment drive, more than 3600 vacancies for ESIC MTS / UDC and Stenographer posts will be filled.The ESIC MTS Phase-I preliminary examination for the post of MTS will be held on 7th May (Saturday). Candidates are advised to carefully read the instructions given in the call letter and information handout before sitting for the examination.

ESIC MTS Admit Card 2022: Learn How To Download Admit Card

Step 1: First go to the official website of ESIC esic.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Call Letter Phase – I Exam for the post of MTS’ in the recruitment section on the home page.

Step 3: The IBPS Portal will open on the screen, enter your registration number or roll number and date of birth here.

Step 4: The ESIC MTS Admit Card will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and take a printout and keep it with you for exam day.

Click on this link to download MTS Admission Card-

Check the exam pattern here

The ESIC MTS exam will have 100 questions of 200 marks each on General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension. Each section will have 25 questions. The exam will be conducted for a period of 1 hour.

This is the pay scale.

Candidates who get job in MTS posts will be paid according to 7th pay commission (7th CPC). Salary for MTS posts (Pay Level-1) is Rs. 18,000 to Rs. Will be 56,900.

