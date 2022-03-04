ESIC MTS, UDC Steno Exam 2022 Date: More than 3600 vacancies for clerk, steno, exam day – esic mts, udc Steno Recruitment 2022 exam date is at esic.nic.in, check here Admission Form Update

Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has announced exam dates for Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Stenographer (Steno) and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Recruitment 2022 in several states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh. . Chhattisgarh has announced. Candidates who had applied for this recruitment (ESIC Recruitment 2022) can check the date of examination by visiting the official website of ESIC esic.nic.in.The ESIC (Employees State Insurance Corporation) Recruitment 2022 will fill more than 3600 posts in UDC, Stenographer and MTS. For which 10th, 12th pass and graduate candidates had applied. As per the instructions issued by ISIC, UDC Phase-1 Prelims Exam will be held on 19th March 2022 (Saturday). The main examination of Stenographer Phase-1 will be held on March 20, 2022 (Sunday).

Admission to esic recruitment exam soon

Admission tickets of the candidates appearing for these recruitment examinations will be issued in due time before the examination. Candidates can go to the official website of ESIC esic.nic.in and download their tickets. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website for the latest updates.

PWD candidates will get this facility

On the other hand, PWD candidates appearing for the above examinations are advised that if they need the help of the author, they can apply till March 15, 2022 at the ESIC Regional Office of the State. The application form for the script and the state-wise address and email are given in the notice.

This is the pay scale.

Applicants for UDC, Stenographer and MTS posts will be paid as per 7th Pay Commission (7th CPC). Candidates appointed to UDC and Stenographer posts will get Rs. 25,500 to Rs. Salary up to 81,100. The salary for MTS posts (Pay Level-1) is Rs. 18,000 to Rs. Will be 56,900.

