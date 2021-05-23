ESIC Noida Recruitment 2021 for Senior Resident and Other Posts @esic.nic.in, Download PDF





ESIC Noida Recruitment 2021 Notification: Staff’ State Insurance coverage Company (ESIC) has launched job notification for 28 posts of Senior Resident and Specialists. and eligible candidates can seem for walk-in-interview scheduled on 28 Might 2021.

Candidates having sure academic qualification together with MBBS/Diploma/Diploma/DNB together with MCI/UPMC/State Medical Council registration with further eligibility can apply for ESIC Noida Recruitment 2021 Notification.

Candidates prepared to use for ESIC Noida Recruitment 2021 Notification can undergo this text for utility course of, age restrict, put up smart qualification, expertise, choice standards, easy methods to apply and so forth right here.

Notification Particulars for ESIC Noida Recruitment 2021 Notification:

F.No.-211-A-11(14)/2021/Interview-Med

Vital Date for ESIC Noida Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 28 Might 2021

Emptiness Particulars for ESIC Noida Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Senior Resident (Beneath residency scheme)-16

Senior Resident (On contract foundation in opposition to GDMO)-10

Senior Resident FTS/PTS on Contract Foundation-02

Eligibility Standards for ESIC Noida Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Instructional Qualification

Senior Resident (Beneath residency scheme/On contract foundation in opposition to GDMO)-PG Diploma/Diploma/DNB in involved specialty from acknowledged college or Non-PG docs having no less than 2 years working expertise after MBBS in the identical self-discipline. For ICU/Casualty division, the candidates having minimal 2 years expertise within the d division of Anesthesia/Medication/Pulmonary Medication/ICU could also be thought of.

Senior Resident FTS/PTS on Contract Foundation-PG Diploma/Diploma in involved specialty from acknowledged college with 3 yr/5 years expertise after PG Diploma/Diploma respectively.

Examine the notification hyperlink for particulars of the tutorial qualification of the posts.

ESIC Noida Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF

Apply for ESIC Noida Recruitment 2021 Notification:

and eligible candidates can seem for walk-in-interview scheduled on 28 Might 2021 on the venue ESIC Mannequin Hospital, Sector-24, Noida with authentic certificates as talked about within the notification.