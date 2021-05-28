ESIC Patna Recruitment 2021 for Teaching Faculty and Senior Resident Post @esic.nic.in, Download PDF





Staff State Insurance coverage Company (ESIC) Patna Recruitment 2021 Notification: Staff State Insurance coverage Company (ESIC) Patna has invited functions for the entire Faculty and Senior Resident posts on Contract foundation within the Important disciplines for ESIC Medical Faculty & Hospital, Bihta, Patna, Bihar. and eligible candidates can seem for walk-in-interview scheduled on 03 June 2021.

Candidates making use of for Staff State Insurance coverage Company (ESIC) Patna Recruitment 2021 Notification ought to have sure instructional qualification and Expertise as per NMC/MCI norms. Choice for these posts can be carried out on the premise of their efficiency within the interview.

Candidates prepared to use for Staff State Insurance coverage Company (ESIC) Patna Recruitment 2021 Notification can get right here full element together with utility process, essential dates, utility charges, age restrict and qualification, variety of vacancies, pay scale and essential hyperlinks.

Notification Particulars for ESIC Patna Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Adv No. Bihta-01/21



Vital Date for ESIC Patna Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Final Date for Submission of Software: 02 June 2021

Date of walk-in-interview: 03 June 2021

Venue of Interview: Faculty Council Room, ESIC Medical Faculty & Hospital, Bihta, Patna, Bihar – 801103

Emptiness Particulars for ESIC Patna Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Professor-02

Affiliate Professor-06

Assistant Professor-05

Senior Resident-24

Examine the notification hyperlink for particulars of the posts and departments of Specialty.

Eligibility Standards for ESIC Patna Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Academic Qualification

Qualification and Expertise as per NMC/MCI norms

Remuneration (Consolidated + Incentivised quantity (30%)) for ESIC Patna Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Professor-2,30,100/-

Affiliate Professor-1,50,800/-

Assistant Professor-1,31,300/-

Senior Resident-1,31,300/-

Examine the notification hyperlink for particulars.

ESIC Patna Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF

Apply for ESIC Patna Recruitment 2021 Notification:

and eligible candidates can ship their filled-in functions to on or earlier than 02 June 2021 (4pm) to e-mail id: [email protected]