ESIC Recruitment 2021: Apply online for Faculty, Specialist and Resident Posts at www.esic.nic.in before 20 August. Check here for details – ESIC Recruitment 2021: ESIC has sought applications for recruitment to these posts, salary up to Rs 1.77 lakh per month

ESIC Recruitment 2021: Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Hyderabad has invited applications for the Faculty, Specialist, Senior Resident and Junior Resident posts. Interested and eligible candidates ESIC Hyderabad Recruitment 2021 You can apply in the prescribed format for the post on or before 20 August.

A total of 237 posts will be recruited through this process. In which, 53 posts of Faculty, 24 posts of Super Specialist, 124 posts of Senior Resident and 36 posts of Junior Resident are included. Let us inform that the selected candidates on the faculty posts will be given a salary of Rs 1,01,000 to Rs 1,77,000 per month. Whereas, candidates will get Rs 60,000 to Rs 1,12,000 for super specialist posts, Rs 1,01,000 for senior resident posts and Rs 85,000 per month for junior resident posts.

Talking about the qualification, to apply for the super specialist posts, the candidate should have MBBS or post graduation degree from a recognized university. Whereas, Post Graduation Degree or Diploma for Senior Resident Post and MBBS Degree from Medical College recognized by MNC for Junior Resident Post. At the same time, for faculty posts, candidates should have qualifications as per the norms of NMC (MCI). For detailed information candidates check official notification.

Candidates will be selected for recruitment to these posts on the basis of interview. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be called for interview. Interested and eligible candidates ESIC Recruitment 2021 official website for www.esic.nic.in But you can apply online till 20 August. Before applying, candidates must check their eligibility. For more details candidates check official notification.





