ESIC Recruitment 2021 for 101 Senior Resident Posts, Download Notice @esic.nic.in
Workers’ State Insurance coverage Company, Faridabad, Haryana has printed a notification for the publish of Senior Resident & Senior Resident towards GDMO Posts on its web site – esic.nic.in. Particulars Right here
ESIC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Workers’ State Insurance coverage Company, Faridabad, Haryana has printed a notification for the publish of Senior Resident & Senior Resident towards GDMO Posts on its web site – esic.nic.in. Eligible and candidates can apply for ESIC Haryana and seem for interview on 24 Could 2021.
Stroll-in-interview
- Date: 24 Could 2021
- Time – 09:00 am
- Venue –
ESIC Haryana Emptiness Particulars
Whole Posts – 101
- Senior Resident – 71
- SR towards GDMO – 30
ESIC Haryana Wage:
- Senior Resident – Rs. 67700
- SR towards GDMO – Rs. 101000
Eligibility Standards for ESIC Sr Resident Posts
Academic Qualification:
PG Diploma or a Diploma in involved specialty from a acknowledged college
ESIC Haryana Sr Resident Age Restrict:
45 years
ESIC Haryana Sr Resident Pay
Rs. 67,700/-
How you can Apply for ESIC Haryana Sr Resident Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible candidates can seem for walk-in-interview at ESIC Medical Faculty & Hospital, NH-3, NIT, Faridabad on 24 Could 2021 at 9 AM.
ESIC Notification Download PDF
#ESIC #Recruitment #Senior #Resident #Posts #Download #Notice #esicnicin
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.