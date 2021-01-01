ESIC Recruitment 2021 for 101 Senior Resident Posts, Download Notice @esic.nic.in





ESIC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Workers’ State Insurance coverage Company, Faridabad, Haryana has printed a notification for the publish of Senior Resident & Senior Resident towards GDMO Posts on its web site – esic.nic.in. Eligible and candidates can apply for ESIC Haryana and seem for interview on 24 Could 2021.

Stroll-in-interview

Date: 24 Could 2021

Time – 09:00 am

Venue –

ESIC Haryana Emptiness Particulars

Whole Posts – 101

Senior Resident – 71 SR towards GDMO – 30

ESIC Haryana Wage:

Senior Resident – Rs. 67700 SR towards GDMO – Rs. 101000

Eligibility Standards for ESIC Sr Resident Posts

Academic Qualification:

PG Diploma or a Diploma in involved specialty from a acknowledged college

ESIC Haryana Sr Resident Age Restrict:

45 years

ESIC Haryana Sr Resident Pay

Rs. 67,700/-

How you can Apply for ESIC Haryana Sr Resident Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible candidates can seem for walk-in-interview at ESIC Medical Faculty & Hospital, NH-3, NIT, Faridabad on 24 Could 2021 at 9 AM.

ESIC Notification Download PDF